What happened to the ozone hole, Know here

The Montreal Protocol, effective since 1987, has successfully controlled ozone-depleting substances. Thanks to the Montreal Protocol, The Ozone hole is shrinking.

The ozone layer is a part of the atmosphere high above the earth, about 10-30 Kms up, that has a lot of ozone molecules.

Ozone protects us by absorbing harmful ultraviolet rays from the sun. Ultraviolet rays can be bad for our health, causing issues like skin cancer.

The ozone hole is an area in the sky, especially over Antarctica, where the protective layer of the ozone is much thinner. It’s not an actual hole but a significant decrease in ozone.

This thinning allows more harmful UV rays from the sun to reach the Earth. Human-made chemicals, like CFCs in spray cans and refrigerants, caused this issue.

In 2022, NASA and the United States National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration found that in October, the ozone hole was 23.2 million square kilometres in 2006.

The Ozone hole has been shrinking, thanks to the Montreal Protocol, which is a global mission to protect and repair the ozone layer by reducing the use of Ozone-depleting gases. The protocol is the only UN Treaty that all 198 UN Member states have agreed upon.

CFC once over 800,000 tons in 1989, have almost disappeared, dropping to 156 tons in 2014. The 2016 Kigali amendment aims to eliminate them by 2047.

According to the UNEP, it is estimated the Montreal Protocol is saving 2 million people annually from skin cancer by 2030.

The chemicals that caused the ozone hole are also potent greenhouse gases; eliminating the use of them contributes to the fight against global warming and climate change.

The 2023 Montreal Protocol aims towards fixing the ozone layer and reducing climate change. It is a global agreement that aims to protect the ozone layer by phasing out the production and reducing the consumption of ozone-depleting substances.

The Montreal Protocol has limited the manufacturing and use of almost 100 ozone-depleting substances (ODS). These compounds disturb the stratospheric ozone layer, Earth’s primary screen against UV radiation.

The ozone-depleting substances include: