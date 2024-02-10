Westmoreland bike taxi rider charged for sexually assaulting teen girl

26-year-old man arrested and charged on Wednesday in case of sexual assault on a 15-year-old girl in Westmoreland on Saturday, 20 January.

Jamaica: A 26-year-old man got arrested and charged by the police department on Wednesday, 7 February, in the case of sexual assault on a 15-year-old girl who was travelling on his bike taxi in Westmoreland on Saturday, 20 January, around 3:30 pm.

The suspect arrested in the case of sexual assault is identified with the name of Omar Myrie, who lives at Grange Hill in Westmoreland, a parish in the western part of Jamaica, and works as a bike taxi rider.

Omar Myrie, the suspect of the Westmoreland sexual assault with a teen, got charged under the offences of kidnapping, sexual assault on a minor girl, having sex forcefully against her will and other related offences.

As per the reports, the incident of sexual assault took place on the day while the victim girl grabbed a bike taxi to visit her destination from the Race Course district of Westmoreland at nearly 3:30 pm.

The bike taxi the victim girl took was owned by the suspect, Omar Myrie. It is mentioned that the suspect picked up the victim on the ride to her destination from the location but took the minor girl to his own home instead of the place where she wanted to go.

It is said that the victim raised concerns over the wrong route being followed. After abducting the teenage girl forcefully, the suspect went to his house, where allegedly the sexual assault against the victim took place.

Eventually, the incident of sexual assault against the minor girl was reported to the police department, in response to which the police officers took charge and recorded the statement of the victim girl on the basis of which the investigation was conducted.

The officers of the police department, after tracing the evidence related to the case and following clues through the inquiries and investigation, led them to the suspect, who was immediately arrested and taken into custody.

The people of the communities around the nation and the residents of Westmoreland Parish are sharing their opinions on the case after hearing about the arrest of the culprit involved in the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.

People are saying, “What is wrong with these people? They can not seem to be able to control their irrational impulses. How can someone go so down that they think of raping someone, and that to a minor? Really, this is a world where only animals live, or worse than that, hidden under the skin of humans. There must be the worst kind of punishment made to give these kinds of people. Great work that police caught him, or don’t know how many more would’ve suffered.”