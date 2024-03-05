Westmoreland: 16-year-old girl died in shooting by ex-boyfriend

Man is under custody after he surrendered on 3 March, in case of the fatal shooting attack on his ex-girlfriend in Westmoreland on 2 March.

Jamaica: A man is under the custody of the police department after he surrendered on Sunday, 3 March, in the case of the fatal shooting attack on his ex-girlfriend at her house in which a man also got injured in Westmoreland parish on Saturday, 2 March, around 2:15 am.

The deceased victim of the fatal shooting attack is identified as a 16-year-old girl, known by her name of Tara Alecia Dennis, who worked as a waiter in the Little London town of Westmoreland, a parish in the southwestern part of Jamaica.

The other man who got injured in the shooting attack on the dead victim is identified as a 38-year-old man, known by his name of Derron Stewart, who works as a mechanic.

As per the reports, the incident of the fatal shooting attack on the teenage girl in Westmoreland took place on the day at nearly 2:15 am while the victim girl, Dennis, was in the veranda of her home with the victim man, Derron Stewart.

It is mentioned that while both the victims were together in the place, the suspect man went to the location without any permission and approached them aggressively. The primary target of the suspect is said to be the teenage girl who was his ex-girlfriend.

Reportedly, the suspect was armed with a firearm at the time with which he opened fire in the direction of the victims which eventually took the life of the teenage victim girl. The suspect instantly fled from the crime scene after the shooting attack after which he later surrendered on the next day.

The act of the fatal shooting attack on the teenage girl in Westmoreland was reported to the police department. In response to the shooting information, the police officers took charge and went to the crime scene.

After arriving at the crime scene, the police department confirmed the report and took the shooting site under their control to start with the early investigation to collect relevant clues and evidence.

The police department is continuing with its investigation into the case and is conducting interrogations. The police officers are assuming that the reason behind the case of the shooting attack is potentially a love triangle.

The people of the communities around the nation and the locals of the Westmoreland parish are sharing their views on the case after knowing about the incident of the shooting attack on the teenage girl who lost her life.

People are saying, “Sad! The youth dem too jealous, if a girl is cheating on, or she doesn’t want you move on life goes on. Her parents should be held accountable as well…she shouldn’t be working nor be in an intimate relationship.”