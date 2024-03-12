West Terrace Primary School wins Patsy Callender Zone in NAPSAC

West Terrace Primary School secured the first position in both the both the boys' and girls' division of the Patsy Callender Zone in the NAPSAC field events last week.

Barbados: West Terrace Primary School secured the first position in both the both the boys’ and girls’ division of the Patsy Callender Zone in the NAPSAC field events last week. The girls amassed 97 points to lead Shirley Chisholm Primary which was second with 68 points.

West Terrace gained valuable points in the girls’ division from Kara Archer who won the under-7 broad jump, Jhamyah Dallaway who won the under-9 girls’ long jump and Roosalie O’Neal who won the under-11 girls’ long Jump.

In the boys’ division, Jelani Corbin contributed to his school’s victory with wins in the under-9 boys’ long jump and the under-9 boys’ cricket ball throw while Zayden Haynes-Pearce added points when he won the under-11 boys’ long jump.

The West Terrace lads scored points in the cricket ball throw. Izaiah Rudder won in the under-13 division, while Roni Watson and Neymar Forde took first and second place in the under-11 Boys’ throw.

One record tumbled in the zone when Axel Whitehead of St Winifred’s won the boys’ under-13 shot put with a throw of 9.63 metres to erase the old distance and write his name in the record book.

Here are the results of the Patsy Callender Zone

Female Team Scores

1 West Terrace Primary School 97

2 Shirley Chisholm Primary School 68

3 St. Alban’s Primary School 53

4 Westbury Primary School 39

5 St. Winifred’s School 34

6 George Lamming Primary School 24

7 Mount Tabor Primary School 18

7 St. Silas Primary School 18

Male Team Scores

1 West Terrace Primary School 102

2 St. Winifred’s School 45

3 Shirley Chisholm Primary School 43

3 St. Alban’s Primary School 43

5 Mount Tabor Primary School 38

6 George Lamming Primary School 30

7 Westbury Primary School 27

8 St. Silas Primary School 23

