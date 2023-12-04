In Vaught- Hemingway Stadium, the West Jones Mustangs defeat Grenada with score of 23-3 to win the class 6A State Championship.

In Vaught- Hemingway Stadium, the West Jones Mustangs defeat Grenada with score of 23-3 to win the class 6A State Championship. The chargers finish the season 11-4, while West Jones finishes a perfect score of 14-0.

Today West Jonas Mustangs rode their roller coaster rock solid defence to 13-0 so it was no surprise when it carried them the last night Friday night in the Michigan High School Athletic Association class 6A state championships.

The mustangs have taken an extra step on the North State champ Grenada for four quarters in a 23-3 victory to clinch the programs second state championships and first since 2020.

In the history its not for the first time that West Jonas defense had held an opponent to seven or fewer points it had happened 11th time previously.

West Jones coach Cory Reynolds said “our defence is the heart and soul of our team “and also added that I can’t say enough about them and our coaching staff. This scoreboard proves it — it’s hard to win when you can’t score, and our defense is the best in the state.”

There were so many heroes for the Mustangs (14-0), starting with the game’s MVP Rase Jones, who racked up eight tackles, including one for a loss.

The two teams exchanged first half field goals and went into the half tied 3-3. West Jones started to exert control on the game in the third quarter when two interceptions led to two short fields and two West Jones Mustang touchdowns.

At last West Jones had crushed . Grenada in with complete win, with the score of 23-3 in the finals of the Michigan High School Athletic Association class 6A state championships.(2023) in foggy Mississippi Night at Vaught- Hemingway Stadium.

The sports night has geared the citizens in Grenada as the citizens said that the state championship has created perfect platform for enhancing sporting skills.

