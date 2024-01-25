West Indies’ Jewel Andrew maintains strong innings to defeat Scotland

Jewel Andrew- a young wicket-keeper batsman, scored 64 runs and led the West Indies to win the match against Scotland.

After a massive score of 130 in the opening match of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup for the West Indies, Jewel Andrew had another strong innings to defeat Scotland. The young wicket-keeper batsman scored 64 off 60 balls.

Similar to the first game, the Windies won the toss and elected to bowl. In 50 overs, they managed to hold Scotland at 205/9. For Scotland, the opener, Jamie Dunk, scored 57 off 87 balls. For the Windies, Isai Thorne was the pick of the bowlers.

The young seam bowler picked up 4 wickets for 46 runs at an economy of 5.11. In reply, the Windies never looked like losing, although the innings didn’t start rapidly.

The first four batters for the Windies scored a combined score of 68. Then came Andrew, who was ruthless with the bat. He managed to score 8 fours en route to his final score.

The Windies have won one game and lost one so far in the tournament. Their next outing will be against England on January 26th.

With the performance and scores, Andrew sits at the top of the most runs chart. He has scored 194 runs at a strike rate of 124.35. He has also hit the most fours in the competition so far. He sits on 22.

Notably, Antiguan and Barbudan wicketkeeper-batsman Jewel Andrew was a standout performer for the West Indies as they lost their opening match to host South Africa in the ICC U19 World Cup. He scored 136 off 96 balls.

The West Indies won the toss and elected to field. South Africa scored 285/9 in their 50 overs. The top scorer for the innings was Dewan Marais, who scored 65 off 38. Nathan Sealy picked up 3 for 34 runs.

In response, the West Indies could only manage 254 runs all out. Andrew tried his best to get his team over the line, but the young wicketkeeper’s heroics were not enough. However, it was an innings to be proud of. He smashed 14 fours and three sixes.

It is worth mentioning that the West Indies has been playing warm-up matches against several teams for the ICC Men’s 2024 Under 19 Cricket World Cup. The match was started on January 14, 2024 between West Indies and New Zealand at Braamfischer Oval, Johannesburg.

The second match of the league was held between Nepal and the West Indies on January 16, 2024, in Johannesburg.

Further, the team has started the first round of matches of the group b. West Indies lost the match against South Africa in the first match at Potchefstroom. However, the match against Scotland was the second match of the round in which they secured victory.

The last match of the round will be between West Indies and England at JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom, on January 26, 2024.