West Indies Championships set to bowl off, know fixtures

West Indies: The West Indies Championships is all set to bowl off on February 7, 2024 with the matches between different teams. The tournament will consist of seven rounds and run through April 20, 2024.

The first round of the tournament will take place from February 7 to 10, 2024, with the staging of the four matches. The first match will be held between Jamaica and Windward Islands at Sabina Park, and the second match will take place between CCC and Barbados at Chedwin Park.

The third match of round 1 will be held between Leeward Islands and WI Academy. It will take place at Warner Park of St Kitts and Nevis. The last match of the round will be between Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago at Conaree Cricket Centre.

The second round of the tournament will kick off on February 14 and run through February 17, 2024. The first match of round 2 will be held between Jamaica and CCC at Sabina Park, and the second match will be between Barbados and Windward Islands at Kensington CC.

The Leeward Islands and Guyana will play the third match of the round against each other at Warner Park, and Trinidad and Tobago and WI Academy will play the fourth match at Conaree Cricket Centre.

The third round of the championships will start on February 21 and end on February 24, 2024. The four matches will be held at different sporting fields such as Sabina Park, Chedwin Park (TBC), Warner Park and Coolidge Cricket Ground.

The first match will be held between Jamaica and Barbados, the second match will be held between Windward Islands and CCC, the third match will be between Leeward Islands and Trinidad and Tobago, and the last match will take place between WI Academy and Guyana.

Further, the round 4 and round 5 will be held in March 2024 which means eight matches will take place at different playing fields. The round 4 will be held from March 13 to 16, 2024 and the round 5 will be held from March 20 to 23, 2024.

The first four matches of round 4 will be held between Trinidad and Windward Islands, CCC and Leeward Islands, Guyana and Barbados and WI Academy and Jamaica. The playing field of the matches are Queen’s Park Oval, Diego Martin Regional Complex, UWI Spec and Coolidge Cricket Ground.

Round 5 will feature the matches between Trinidad and Barbados, Leeward Islands and Jamaica, Guyana and Windward Island and WI Academy and CCC. The sporting fields of the tournament will be the same as that of round 4.

The sixth and seventh rounds of the championships will take place in April 2024. The sixth round will start from April 10 and run through April 13, 2024, while the seventh round will start from April 17 and run through April 20, 2024.

The four matches of the sixth round will be Jamaica vs Guyana, CCC vs Trinidad and Tobago, Leeward Islands vs Barbados and WI Academy vs Windward Islands. The sporting fields are Sabina Park, Chedwin Park, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, and Coolidge Cricket Ground.

The matches for seventh round will be Jamaica vs Trinidad and Tobago, CCC vs Guyana, Leeward Islands vs Windward Islands and WI Academy vs Barbados. The stadiums will be Sabina Park, Kensington CC, Sir Vivian Richards and Coolidge Cricket Ground.