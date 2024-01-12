Week 7 of Antigua Premier League commences, Know fixtures

Antigua and Barbuda football association is gearing up for the week 7 of the Antigua Premier League tournament, know fixtures

Antigua and Barbuda Football Association has successfully completed week 6 of the Antigua Premier League and is gearing up for week 7 of the tournament.

Week 7 of the Antigua Premier League will commence on Saturday, 13th January 2024 and will conclude on Monday, 15th January 2024. The tournaments will be conducted at the ABFA Technical center.

The match fixtures of Antigua Premier League has been announced. 7 Matches are slated for week 7.

3 matches are scheduled for Saturday, 13th January 2024 :

Empire will compete against Parham at 4:00 PM Grenades will compete against John Hughes at 6:00 PM Swetes FC will compete against Old Road Football club at 8:00 PM .

3 matches are scheduled for Sunday, 14th January 2024:

Willikies will compete against Pigotts Bullets at 4:00PM Garden stars will compete against SAP at 6:00PM Green bay Hoppers will compete against Villa Lions FC at 8:00 PM

1 match is scheduled to be conducted on Monday, 15th January 2024

Ottos rangers will compete against All saints United at 6:00 PM.

The admission ticket for the tournament is as follows:

Adults: $10

Children: $5

Here is a recap of results of week 6 matches of Antigua Premier League.