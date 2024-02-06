Week 11 of TT Premier League concludes, know results

Trinidad and Tobago football has successfully concluded the matches of week 11th of Trinidad and Tobago premier league

Trinidad and Tobago football has successfully concluded the matches of week 11 of the Trinidad and Tobago Premier League. The results and standings of teams have been announced.

In the first match, Central Fc competed against Police Football club on Friday, 2nd February 2024. Police FC defeated Central FC with a score of 4-0. The goal scorers of Police FC are Anthony Wolfe 13’, Kareem Freitas 41’, Kwesi Allen 90 + 1’ and Robert Primus 90 +8’.

The second match took place between Terminix La Horquetta Rangers and Club Sando on Friday, 2nd February 2024. Terminix La Horquetta Rangers won the match against Club Sando with a score of 2-0. The goal scorer of Terminix La Horquetta Rangers are Daniel David, 27’, and Leonardo Da Costa, 80’.

Morvant Caledonia played FC Phoenix in the third match on Friday, February 2nd, 2024. The match ended in a draw, with the score of 1-1 each. Tevin Scott 1 scored a point for Morvant Caledonia, and Andel Brown 59 scored a point for FC Phoenix.

AC Port of Spain and Point Fortin Civic played each other in the fourth match, which ended 0-0.

The match that was to be conducted on Saturday, 3rd February 2024 has been postponed.

Prison Service Football Club is on BYE.

The standing of teams as of 4th February are as follows:

At the end of round one and as the TTPFL breaks for carnival, AC Port Of Spain tops the standings with 25 points, followed by Miscellaneous Police FC at 2nd with 21 points and Defence Force FC at 3rd with 20 points.

Terminiix La Horquetta Rangers is in the 4th position in the standing with 19 points, followed by Club Sando at 5th with 17 points, Heritage Petroleum Point Fortin Civic at 6th with 13 points, Prison Service FC at 7th with 12 points and 1976 FC Phoenix at 8th with 10 points.

Caledonia Fc stands in 9th position with 8 points, followed by Fc Eagles at 9th with 8 Points, and central Fc stands at 11th with 0 points.