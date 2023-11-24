Wanted man stabbed to death in Guyana

A wanted man was allegedly murdered at Eruma Backdam, Two Point Landing, Cuyuni River, in Region #7 in Guyana on Thursday

The incident occurred at about 17: 00 hrs yesterday afternoon when police arrived after some time. As per the police department, the investigation on the matter has commenced. It will assess the situation effectively and provide other information later on.

As per the initial reports, the police have been called by Dave Hamilton, who is a 37-year-old security Guard employed by Hopkinson Security Company. He called Bartica Police Station via cellular phone at about 17: 45 hrs this afternoon.

He has also given a statement about the incident and said that around 17: 15 hrs, he received information that William Hendricks was lying motionless on the trail. At first sight, it was clear that he was stabbed to death as there were several wounds on his body.

Hamilton was performing duties at one of Kevin’s Camp, Eruma Backdam, at the time.

As per the police report, Hendricks is wanted by police for questioning in relation to robbery under arms, firearm possession and narcotic possession.

He later went to the scene, observed the body and took several photographs. After receiving the information, Hamilton called the police immediately and explained the situation to them.

Detectives have been dispatched to the location to conduct an investigation.

In early October, a Police Wanted Bulletin was issued for William Hendricks for the mentioned offences.

Guyana Police Force has been investigating the matter with the given evidence. The citizens reacted to the incident and demanded proper probing of the matter.

As per the citizens, Guyana has been struggling with the crime-ridden situation. There should be proper implementation of law and order in the country. Robbery, snatching and even murder have become daily news for the citizens.

One of the citizens added that there is lack of effective solutions to the crime on the part of the administration.

