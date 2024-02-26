Wanted criminal held with two others in Claxton Bay

A wanted culprit of two homicides held with his two companions during a search of an abandoned house in Claxton Bay on 25 February.

Trinidad and Tobago: A wanted culprit in the cases of two homicides, held by the police department with his two companions in different offences during a search of an abandoned house under an anti-crime operation along Saint Johns Road in the Claxton Bay locality in the western part of Trinidad, on Sunday, 25 February. Police also seized an illegal firearm with cocaine and marijuana in the operation.

The anti-crime operation in Claxton Bay, a locality in the western part of Trinidad, which led to the arrest of a wanted criminal with two others was conducted by a team of police officers from the Southern Division. The operation was conducted between 2:00 am to 4:00 am as per the local time.

As per the reports, the arrest of three men including the wanted criminal took place on the day when the police officers went for a search in the abandoned house of Claxton Bay. The operation on the day was launched on intelligence based information.

Reportedly, as the police officers went to the place for a search, they found three suspects in the abandoned location who were immediately arrested by the officers. The police officers searched the wanted criminal in which they recovered an illegal firearm with five rounds of 0.38 ammunition without any permission.

The other two companions were also searched by the police officers one was found with possession of cocaine for trafficking purposes which weighed around 13 grams. The other companion was found in possession with possession of marijuana which weighed 68 grams.

All three suspects were taken into custody by the police officers and taken to the Marabella Police Station for further proceedings. The three suspects are expected to be taken for an appearance in court soon under the relevant offenses committed by them.

The anti-crime operation was conducted by the police officers of the Southern Division Task Force which was coordinated by ASP Phillip, Senior Superintendent Soodeen, and Inspector Ramlogan. The operation was conducted under the supervision of Sergeant Joseph and Sergeant Mason with CPL Lancaster.

The local people of the communities around the nation and the residents of Claxton Bay are sharing their opinions on the case after learning about the incident of an anti-crime operation conducted by the police department which led to the arrest of three men including a wanted criminal.

People are saying, “Great work by the police authority, these criminals are of no use to the world and are like parasites. They must be treated like one. This is really dangerous how these people are revolving in society. This is a real fear. It is not good to have a feeling of unsafety while you are out, especially with your family.”