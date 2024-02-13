Wanted businessman Anthony Smith arrested for human trafficking

Police arrested Anthony Smith in case of human trafficking and sexual assaults, for which he has been escaping, on Sunday, 11 February.

Trinidad and Tobago: The police officers found and arrested a wanted culprit, Anthony Smith, in the case of human trafficking and sexual assaults, for which he has been escaping the authorities since September 2023, on the evening of Sunday, 11 February. Anthony Smith was arrested by the police officers with his partner involved in several crimes.

The suspect arrested by the police officers in a joint operation is identified as a 38-year-old man known with the name of Anthony Smith, who is known to be a businessman of Tunapuna, a town in the northwestern part of Trinidad. The culprit was charged with multiple offences related to the crimes he committed in the years 2014 and 2015.

As per the reports, the culprit, Anthony Smith, is said to be the first person who was convicted of the crime of human trafficking in the island nation of Trinidad and Tobago. Anthony has been escaping the police since his trial in September last year, after which he was captured.

It is mentioned that the culprit businessman, Anthony Smith, was arrested and charged by the authorities eight years ago, on 5 January 2016, in a case of human trafficking. Anthony was charged with multiple offences, including recruiting a child for trafficking, five charges of child prostitution, seventeen charges of sexually penetrating a minor and three charges of sexual assault.

While the culprit was absconding, in the absence of Anthony Smith, the trial against him was continued on 2 November 2023, in which the culprit was found guilty of several offences of human trafficking, including child. He was sentenced to fifteen years of imprisonment in the verdict for every offence concurrently.

It is also said that the police department also arrested one more culprit who was involved in multiple crimes with Anthony Smith. The other culprit is identified as a 20-year-old woman who is from Kelly Village in Caroni, a locality in the northwest part of Trinidad.

The woman was involved with the culprit, Smith, as a companion who was helping him in hiding and escaping away from the police and also aiding him. The woman was arrested by the police officers after they suspected and identified her during the surveillance around Kelly Village on Monday, 12 February, around 6:00 pm.

The joint operation was conducted by the officers of multiple departments, including the North-Central Division Gang and Intelligence Unit, the Northern Community-Oriented Policing Section, and the North-Central Division Task Force.

The anti-crime operation was conducted under the coordination of ASP Ramharack with Inspector Greene and was spearheaded by ACP Subero. The operation was supervised by Seargent Dardaine, Pamphill, Cpls Greenidge, Scipio, and Tannis.

The people of the nation and the local residents of the communities are sharing their opinions on the case after learning about the arrest of the wanted culprit of human trafficking, Anthony Smith.

People are saying, “Outstanding! Proud of our Trinidad and Tobago Police Service’s relentless pursuit of excellence in solving crimes, bringing criminals to swift justice, and reconnecting with the law-abiding citizens and residents of our Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. I may not be fully understanding of, or even supportive of, every policy, or standard operating procedure, but the establishment has my unequivocal support – no strings attached. It’s just me!”

The officers from the police department are continuing the interrogation in the case, and it is said that the companion woman of the culprit is assisting police in their enquiries.