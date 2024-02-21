Wakefield: Two booked by police for possessing illegal firearm

Two individuals booked by police in case of possessing an illegal firearm during an anti-crime operation in Wakefield on 20 February.

Jamaica: Two individuals were booked by the police department and charged in the case of possessing an illegal firearm and ammunition during an anti-crime operation in Wakefield town of Trelawny, a parish in the northern part of Jamaica, on the morning of Tuesday, 20 February, around 5:45 am.

As per the reports, the anti-crime operation in Trelawny which led to the arrest of two suspects and the seizure of a firearm was conducted on the day by a team of police officers based on intelligence in the Pond Side area of Wakefield town.

It is mentioned that the police officers during the search recovered an unauthorized firearm, that was a Sig Sauer pistol of 9mm, in the possession of the suspects without any permission. The police officers also recovered a magazine with the firearm which was loaded with five rounds of ammunition in it.

As per the statement of the police department, the operation was conducted at nearly 5:45 am at the location and the firearm and ammunition were found in the yard during the search by the police officers.

The police department immediately seized the illegal firearm and ammunition found in the Wakefield operation and the two suspects were also arrested on the spot and taken into custody.

The police department officers are continuing the investigation and are also conducting inquiries concerning the case which can lead them to more such findings around the nation. The intention of the police department in the investigation is to neutralize the crime in the nation by finding clues and tracing the criminals who are connected to the crime.

The local people of the communities around Wakefield town and the citizens of the nation are sharing their opinions on the case after hearing about the incident of seizure of an illegal firearm and ammunition with the arrest of two suspects by the police officers during an anti-crime operation.

People are saying, “This is really a great work by the police officers once again that deserves an appreciation. But we need to see that if these criminals do not claim bail from the court. We see this all the time that authorities do hard work and criminals easily get bail. This is not good for the society. Who knows how this work. Why do these criminals get bail so soon and common people keep walking to court their whole life. Anyway, these criminals must get harsh punishment by law.”