Voting lines opens for Miss Dominica People’s Choice, know deets

Roseau, Dominica: The voting lines have been opened for the Miss Dominica People’s Choice under the theme “From the Couch to the Catwalk”. Through the pay-per-view, the citizens will have to text their choice to 2269.

The voting lines are opened for the much anticipated- Miss Dominica Carnival Queen Pageant which is scheduled to be held on tomorrow. The pageant will start at 8 pm, and the entry fee for the attendees will be $100 plus VAT.

The voters will be charged $1 for texting one message.

Six young ladies from across the island will participate in the pageant and compete against each other for the crown. The aim of the pageant is to enhance the skills of the young ladies through the platform. It is the national pageant with the opportunity to advocate and work in the entertainment field.

The pageant is the part of the Carnival of Dominica- Mas Domnik 2024 which is an annual celebration of the Mas Culture and heritage.

The first contestant for the pageant will be Jorjanna Albert, who will represent Laudant with the aim of empowering women through entrepreneurship. She has also remained Miss Auto Trade Ltd and Fine Foods Inc.

The second contestant will be Nickese Moranice, who will represent the Dublanc Platform with the aim of the Conservation, Preservation, and Promotion of Dominica’s Natural Environment and Wildlife. She is also known as Miss Petro Caribe.

The third contestant Royhanna Martin will promote Care for Children under the theme “The society’s collective responsibility to support the underprivileged in pursuit of their dreams”. She will represent Soufriere and also remain Miss Insta Cash.

The fourth contestant of the pageant will be Kianne Bastien, who promotes Women’s Health with the theme- “Empower Her- Navigating Women’s Health.” She will represent Stockfarm.

Deniscia Laurent is the fifth contestant of the pageant who will represent Petite Soufriere. The platform of the contestant is “Pretty Hurts”, Finding Comfort in a Healthy Body. She has also remained Miss J Astaphans and Company Ltd.

The last contestant for the pageant will be Kyanna Dyer who is Miss Ocean Edge Development and also represent Morne Daniel under the theme- “Youth in Culture through the Arts.”