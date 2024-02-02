Virgin Atlantic Airbus A330 arrives in Antigua from London, resumes direct service

Antigua and Barbuda: Airbus A330 of Virgin Atlantic arrived in Antigua and Barbuda few hours ago. The glimpses of the arrival of the flight went viral on social media as netizens found the vision exhilarating to the eyes.

The landing of the flight took place at runway 25 of the VC Bird International Airport of Antigua and Barbuda. The flight directly came from Heathrow International Airport, London and landed on the Caribbean Island.

With the arrival of the flight, the direct service of the Virgin Atlantic from London to Antigua has resumed on Friday. The flights will provide non-stop direct service for the tourists of London, enhancing connectivity in the wider Caribbean.

The service of Virgin Atlantic for Antigua was started in June 2020 as the flight added the destination to their top 10 ideal tourist spots. The service also increased from three to four times per week at that time. The service provided travellers from Antigua with a direct link to London and connected the country with other parts of the world.

Virgin Atlantic is known for its seamless travel and several offerings, including the proper implementation of health and safety protocols. The service included enhanced cleaning practices at check-in, boarding gates and onboard. It also consisted of the proper use of electrostatic spraying of high-grade disinfectant in all cabins and lavatories before every flight.

The airline also ensures the cleanliness of every surface of the aircraft. Besides this, they also provide proper personal health packs for their health and safety. These packs include medical-grade face masks, surface wipes and hand gel.

The service of the flight to Antigua and Barbuda has opened new doors of business opportunities as it connects the destination with London Market.

Netizens reacted to the arrival of the flight and said that the glimpses were amazing. Antigua and Barbuda is known as one of the ideal honeymoon destinations in the Caribbean, making couples spend their valuable time with their loved ones.