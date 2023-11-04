Violence against Women: Stats raise eyebrows

UN highlights the percentage of physical violence against women in the Caribbean region and encourages public to raise voice against it.

Caribbean: The UN Women Caribbean, an agency of the United Nations for gender equality and women empowerment has highlighted the percentage of physical violence against women in the Caribbean who have ever been in intimate relations throughout their life.

The agency specified the percentages as per the regions by comparing with the lifetime and current scenario which are as follows:

Country Lifetime Current Grenada 27% 5% Guyana 35% 9% Jamaica 25% 6% Suriname 27% 4% Trinidad and Tobago 29% 5%

As the issue continues to be in existence, the UN encourages the populace to raise their voice against this.

The voice and efforts of the community will definitely help in controlling such a big issue. This will not only reduce or control this, but also will bring the moral change in the society.

As per the studies on this, the violence increased at an alarming rate after the pandemic covid 19 hit the world. This is because women had to stay at home with their controlling and aggressive partners.

Even the studies revealed that the count for helpline calls increased by five times which raised the concerns for this more diligently.

Not only this, the cause has also occurred because of the unequal position of men and women in the Caribbean region. The power holdings in the countries are with men at major count.

The efforts towards the legal power positioning among women would serve as the helping hand for the control of such problems.

However, if seen on other fronts the women from the Caribbean region are doing better than the other parts of the world.

The growth and development in terms of education and employment among Caribbean women has revealed an upward trend.

Moreover, the problem of physical violence can also be controlled and reduced if the community members raise their voice.

The efforts by them would definitely help in improvising the situations by dealing with this issue.