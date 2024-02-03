Victim Omarie gets wounded in La Horquetta shooting

Omarie became victim of shooting and got wounded in Phase 4 of La Horquetta in Arima on Wednesday, 31 January.

Trinidad and Tobago: A man identified with the name of Omarie became the victim of the shooting and got wounded in Phase 4 of La Horquetta in Arima, a town in the northern part of Trinidad, on the night of Wednesday, 31 January, around 8:40 pm.

As per the reports, the incident of the La Horquetta shooting took place when the victim, Omarie, was out on the road in Phase 4 when suddenly he was approached by a group of men at the place at nearly 8:40 pm.

It is said that the group of unknown suspects were armed with firearms who ambushed the victim and started shooting in the direction of Omarie. Straight after the shooting, the suspects fled from the place, leaving the victim injured on the spot.

It is mentioned that the loud sound of multiple explosions was heard by the local residents in the neighbourhood and the people nearby. After investigating the reason for the explosions, residents discovered the victim, Omarie, who was lying wounded on the roadway.

The incident of the La Horquetta shooting on the victim, Omarie, was instantly reported to the police department by the residents. In response, the officers from the local police station took charge and went to the shooting site.

After visiting the shooting site, police officers confirmed the report and took the area under control and started the early investigation.

The emergency health services were also reported about the incident. The victim of the shooting, who was bleeding from his gunshot wounds, was immediately transferred to the Arima Hospital under medical observation.

It is said that the victim of the La Horquetta shooting, Omarie, survived the attack after getting treatment in Arima Hospital and is out of life threat.

The local residents of La Horquetta and the people of the communities around the nation are sharing their opinions on the case of the shooting of the victim named Omarie.

People are saying, “Like always, one more shooting case in the region. Why is the nation becoming a hotspot for crime, with major towns like Poet of Spain and Arima regularly in the news for the wrong reasons only? We can see with our open eyes the failure of our authorities.”

People are worried about safety concerns around the nation, and panic is due to the continuous incidents of crime and are asking questions to the authorities about the security measures taken by them.

The police department is conducting investigations and inquiries to trace the suspects of the shooting and trying to figure out the reason related to the attack. Meanwhile, People are hoping for the betterment of the victims and asking the police for a quick resolution to the case.