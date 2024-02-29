Venues changed for West Indies Championship, new schedule announced

Venues for upcoming rounds of West Indies Championship changed due to unavailability of Diego Martin Sports Complex in Trinidad.

The venues for the upcoming rounds of the West Indies Championship have been changed due to the unavailability of the Diego Martin Sports Complex in Trinidad. Cricket West Indies made an announcement of the change in schedule through their official post.

Three rounds of the Championship have already been conducted and Windward Island Volcanoes are sitting at the top position as of now. The rankings are followed by Leeward Island Hurricane, Barbados Pride, Jamaica Scorpions, Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, West Indies Academy and Combined Campuses and Colleges respectively.

The changes in the schedule have been made in order to avoid any kind of obstacles and ensure that the players can able to showcase their skills, talent, abilities and techniques without any hurdles.

The updated Schedule

Round 4

The matches will be played from 13th -16th March

• Leeward Island Hurricanes vs Combined Campuses and Colleges at Sir Frank Worrell Cricket Ground in Trinidad.

• Windward Islands Volcanoes vs Trinidad &Tobago Red Force at Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad.

• Jamaica Scorpions vs West Indies Academy at Sabina Park, Jamaica.

• Guyana Harpy Eagles vs Barbados Pride at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua.

Round 5

The matches will be played from 20th – 23rd March

• Leeward Islands Hurricanes vs Jamaica Scorpions at Sabina Park, Jamaica.

• CCC vs West Indies Academy at UWI SPEC, Trinidad.

• Trinidad &Tobago Red Force vs Barbados Pride at QPO, Trinidad.

• Guyana Harpy Eagles vs Windward Volcanoes at CCG, Antigua.

Round 6

The matches will be played from 10th – 13th April

• Leeward Hurricanes vs Barbados Pride at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua.

• CCC vs Trinidad and Tobago Red Force at UWI SPEC, Trinidad.

• Windward Islands Volcanoes vs West Indies Academy at CCG, Antigua.

• Jamaica Scorpions vs Guyana Harpy Eagles at Sabina Park, Jamaica.

Round 7

The matches will be played from 17th – 20th April

• CCC vs Guyana Harpy Eagles at UWI SPEC, Trinidad.

• Leeward Islands Hurricanes vs Windward Islands Volcanoes at SVRS, Antigua.

• Jamaica Scorpions vs Trinidad &Tobago Red Force at Sabina Park, Jamaica.

• West Indies Academy vs Barbados Pride at CCG, Antigua.

West Indies Championship is a great opportunity for all the players participating in this tournament to enhance and showcase their game skills and focus on their weaknesses and strengths. It also provides a platform for many local cricketers to display their talent and a chance to represent the West Indies Cricket team at an international level.