Venezuelan man stabbed and assaulted in Gasparillo

Trinidad and Tobago: A 31-year-old man of Venezuelan origin became the victim of a physical assault and stabbing by multiple suspects near Boots Bar along Lumsden Road in Gasparillo, a village in the western part of Trinidad, on Sunday, 17 March, at nearly 2:00 am.

As per the sources, the injured Venezuelan victim was beaten by a group of men in Gasparillo on the day while he was walking along the road. As he went near the vicinity of Boots Bar, he got ambushed by the unknown suspects who were already present at the locality.

Around 2:00 am, the Venezuelan man allegedly got involved in a confrontation with the group of suspects which heated up and led to the assault. The unknown assailants launched a physical assault on the victim and started beating him.

Due to the physical assault, the victim got injured with multiple blows all over his body after which one of the assailants armed himself with a knife to attack the victim. The armed suspect stabbed him with the knife and left him injured and bleeding on the roadway.

After putting the victim in the condition of almost dead the culprits left the crime scene immediately. Soon the bleeding body of the Venezuelan victim was explored and the information about the Gasparillo crime was conveyed to the law enforcement department and the emergency health services for medical help.

The local police department took charge in response and the police officers went to the crime scene to initiate the early investigation. The life of the victim was saved by providing needed medical treatment within the time in the San Fernando General Hospital, where he was transferred from the crime scene.

The police officers seized the Gasparillo crime scene to investigate the case of a stabbing attack and physical assault on the Venezuelan man. After collecting the samples of the potential evidence from the crime scene and sending them for examination, officers are taking further steps to trace the culprits.

The local people of the surrounding communities are expressing their worries about safety in the region. They hope for the betterment of the Venezuelan citizen and his family while asking for justice.

Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies are conducting inquiries in the region and asking for the cooperation of the citizens to find clues that could lead them to the culprits who are currently on the run.