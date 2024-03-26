Venezuela man stabbed and killed by Spanish speakers in Macoya

Venezuela man murdered by stabbing multiple times after an argument with some Spanish speaking men in Macoya on 23 March.

Trinidad and Tobago: A man of origin from Venezuela was murdered by stabbing multiple times after an argument with some Spanish speaking men along the Eastern Main Road in Macoya, a town in the northern part of Trinidad, on Saturday, 23 March, around 10:00 pm.

The wounded victim of Venezuela origin was taken to the Mt Hope Hospital from the Macoya crime scene, for treatment. However, the doctor found him dead in the hospital after the examination of the body.

This kind of incident was last reported on Sunday, 25 February, in this year, when a Latino woman was killed by stabbing by another Latino woman at their place along the southern main road in Cunupia. The victim was identified as a 26-year-old woman named Isabella Lusado.