Valentine Specials: interCaribbean Airways offers 14% off on flights to Caribbean

Caribbean: interCaribbean Airways announced the 14% off on the prices of the tickets of the flights to over 20 destinations in the Caribbean. The travellers will be provided with the chance to avail of the opportunity by using the E-voucher with the code “LOVE14OFF”.

The offer is part of the Valentine Special of the airline and will remain valid until February 14, 2024. Through the offer, the travellers will be given a chance to fly anytime up to March 31, 2024. interCaribbean Airways invited the travellers and asked them to book their flights to spend valentines with loved ones at beautiful destinations.

The airline added that they make Valentine’s special and skip the idea of giving flowers to loved ones. The offer will also provide travellers with a chance to have a perfect romantic getaway and say, ” We have +20 destinations in the Caribbean to surprise your sweetheart with a gift to remember.”

E-vouchers will be valid at the time of this publication up to February 14, 2024, to take 14% off the airfares. All flights must be completed before March 31, 2024. The offer will not be applied to the bookings which will be already made, and no credits will be offered.

Any changes to travel dates will need to be made in the sales window or the promo discount will no longer apply. Once the travellers book the flights, the changes will not be possible after the offer, and the regular fare will apply.

Netizens reacted to the offer and said that the offer will enhance their travel options and provide them with a chance to celebrate the occasion. One commented, ”The offer is amazing and makes us travel to the Caribbean destinations to celebration the day of love.”

Another commented, ”The offer will enhance their celebration for Valentine and we are thankful to the airways for the E-Voucher.”

The offer is announced on the occasion of the Valentine’s Day and provide chances to the travellers to visit the destinations such as Dominica, St Kitts and Nevis, Grenada and Turks and Caicos.