Valencia: Woman assaulted and robbed in taxi

Trinidad and Tobago: A 27-year-old woman was assaulted and robbed on the morning of Monday around 10:30 am while taking a taxi on Eastern Main Road in Valencia, a town in the northeastern part of Trinidad.

As per the reports, the victim woman was in a maxi-taxi at nearly 10:30 am and was moving toward the east when the incident happened.

Unexpectedly out of nowhere, a man arrived in front of the taxi and signalled the driver to stop the car.

The woman told the police in her statement that the suspect went inside the taxi in which she was travelling.

The suspect approached the woman and suddenly attempted to grab the bag she was carrying with her.

By observing the intentions of the suspect to rob her, she resisted and tried to save her bag and valuables.

Against the resistance of the woman suspect became violent and started hitting her repeatedly.

Due to the instant attack on her, the woman stopped resisting and released her bag to save her life, which was under possible threat at the moment.

It is reported that the bag with the woman was carrying around $2,000 in cash and a cellular phone.

After assaulting the woman and robbing her, the suspect immediately got out of the taxi and fled from the scene without wasting any time.

The incident was immediately reported to the police department, in response to which the police officers from the local police station took charge and went to the scene.

After visiting the scene, police officers confirmed the report started with the early investigation and inquired about the victim woman about the incident.

The investigation is currently in progress under the guidance of woman constable Francois.

The police department is trying to trace the suspect who attacked the woman in a taxi and robbed her through collected clues from the investigation.

The people of the communities are worried after hearing about the incident, and the panic is about the safety and security of the society to protect their lives and valuables.

People are saying, “The lives have no value now a days, and we also need to fight to take care of our hard-earned money. The woman in the taxi got assaulted and robbed, so what is safe now?”

Another individual on the case said, “Robbery in maxi taxi happened in kind of way and with so many people especially when there are multiple bandits doing the job. People need to start fighting back to save others and stop criticism.”

People are hoping for the betterment of the victim woman and are demanding justice from the police.