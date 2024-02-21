Valencia: 44-year-old taxi driver assaulted by suspects in robbery

44-year-old taxi driver became victim of robbery and assaulted by passengers travelling in his vehicle in Valencia on 19 February.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 44-year-old man, who is a taxi driver, became a victim of a robbery after getting physically assaulted by passengers travelling in his vehicle in Valencia, a town in the northeastern part of Trinidad, on Monday, 19 February, around 10:15 pm.

The victim of the robbery and assault is identified with the name of Marcus Thomas, who operates a taxi and belongs to Mt Carmel in Valencia. The man was driving his taxi on the route and was looking for the hire as his daily work.

As per the reports, the incident of the physical assault and robbery on the victim taxi driver took place on the day after the man picked up four individuals, two males, and two females, on the Arima to Valencia route at nearly 10:15 pm.

It is mentioned that while following the route to the destination when the taxi went to Cassava Drive in La Platta Gardens the attempt of robbery was conducted. It is said that one of the male passengers suddenly placed a weapon kind of object on the neck of the victim and announced the robbery.

The vehicle was forcefully stopped by the suspects and the woman passengers were said to leave the taxi and go away from the place. Straight after, the male suspects assaulted the victim’s taxi driver and took all the valuables from him including his phone, four hundred dollars in cash, and his vehicle. The suspect fled from the place immediately after the crime.

The incident of the robbery and the assault in Valencia was instantly reported to the police department by the victim’s taxi driver. In response to the report, the police officers from the local police station took charge and recorded the statement of the victim about the incident.

The officers from the police department are conducting the investigation and inquiries in the case and are collecting the information and clues that can act as evidence and help to trace the suspects involved in the crime.

The local residents of Valencia and the people of the communities around the nation are sharing their opinions on the case after hearing about the incident of robbery and physical assault on the taxi driver.

People are saying, “Bandits are broke they spent all their money for carnival they need money so why not rob the hardworking taxi driver. That is the mentality. These thugs already stealing everything the victim owns, why beat him.”