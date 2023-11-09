Vacancy opened for Cabin Attendant at Caribbean Airlines

The vacancy for the position of Cabin Attendant at Eastern Caribbean and Guyana has been opened by Caribbean Airlines

Caribbean: The vacancy for the position of Cabin Attendant at Eastern Caribbean and Guyana has been opened by Caribbean Airlines. Suitably qualified persons can apply to fill the position and submit their applications at the official website of the airline.

The announcement was made by Caribbean Airlines yesterday while sharing the information regarding the post. It added, “Come Soar With Us We are Recruiting.”

The job summary of the position is:

The A Cabin Attendant is responsible for ensuring the safety and well-being of the onboard passengers of the airline.

He/She must also deliver the ultimate customer experience by providing consistent in-flight passenger service that is efficient, courteous, prompt, and always on brand.

The willing candidates will have to submit their application by completing a profile and attaching an up-to-date resume and cover letter and copies of their certificates and other documents as indicated above.

Along with that, the address which the applicants have to mention in the cover letter is: “Attention: CAL Recruitment, Re: Cabin Attendant (Eastern Caribbean and Guyana).

The closing date for receipt of all responses is November 20, 2023 at UTC 11: 59 pm.

Besides this, the airline announced the requirements for the position can be found by viewing the vacancy on their website.

Caribbean Airlines is a regional carrier which provides service for countries including Trinidad and Tobago, Dominica, St Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and Antigua and Barbuda. With its service, travellers across the globe get seamless access to the beautiful islands of the Caribbean.

On top of that, the hosting of several events such as Carnival, Creole, Music Festival, Cruise events and many other entertainment events attract travellers across the globe. The airline became the carrier to carry those passengers seeking to celebrate their vacations in a tranquil environment.

In order to give seamless service to travellers, the airline also open new offers and chances to win free tickets. It included Free ticket Friday contest. Earlier, the airline also announced the Travel Kit offer at a specially reduced price of only $69.42 USD.

