Vacancy: Applications invited for position of ICC T20 World Cup management team

The applications of qualified individuals have been invited for the position of tournament management of ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup 2024

Roseau, Dominica: The applications of qualified individuals have been invited for the position of tournament management of ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup 2024. The deadline for submission of applications for short-term employment opportunities is November 17, 2023.

The candidates will be shortlisted shortly. The qualified applicants will get the chance to plan and execute a global event in the Caribbean.

The employment opportunities have been opened in several areas:

Local Broadcast and Digital Officer

Key Responsibility

Qualified individuals will have to coordinate and implement digital operations. They will also have to perform functions related to operational requirements.

They will also provide proper assistance to ICC staff and personnel at work, such as access to the stadium, accommodation and required accreditation.

Professional experience and Skills required:

He/She should possess a diploma or equivalent certification in a relevant discipline- Media and Broadcast, business, event management and project management.

He/She should have at least 5 years of experience in a lead broadcast, media or project role and success in delivering regional and international events.

Local Operations Offer

Key Responsibility

Qualified individuals will have to manage the tournament operations and ensure good standards of ICC.

He/She will also manage the catering, schedule of the matches, practice venues and distributions.

Professional experience and Skills required:

He/She should possess a diploma or equivalent certification in a relevant discipline- Media and Broadcast, business, event management and project management.

He/She should have at least five years of experience in lead cricket, sports or related fields.

Local Logistics Officer

Key Responsibility

Qualified individuals will assist in the planning, coordination, management and delivery of all air transportation.

They will also coordinate and conduct physical inspections of local hotels, vehicles and other logistics services.

Professional experience and Skills required:

He/She should possess a diploma or equivalent certification in a relevant discipline- Media and Broadcast, business, event management and project management.

He/She should have at least four years of experience in logistical operations and procedures for an elite sports tournament.

Local Venue Officer

Key Responsibility

He/She will ensure host venues according to ICC standards.

They will have to assist in obtaining necessary health safety and environment certifications.

Professional experience and Skills required:

He/She should possess a diploma or equivalent certification in a relevant discipline- Media and Broadcast, business, event management and project management.

He/She should have at least five years of experience in a lead broadcast, media or project role and success in delivering regional and international events.

The last vacancy is Cricket Operations Officer and the applicants can apply for these posts.

Notably, the interviews with the hiring team will be held quickly if shortlisted.

Ramanjot Kaur is a dedicated journalist with a Master’s in Journalism and Mass Communication, specializing in economic and political news reporting with incisive analysis and integrity. ramanjot.kaur@associatestimes.com