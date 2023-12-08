UWI invites media partners to cover Vice Chancellor’s Forum on Guarding Sovereignty

The University of West Indies (UWI) released an open invitation for all the media partners. The reason for the invitation is to cover the forum by the Vice Chancellor over Guarding Sovereignty on Tuesday, 12 December 2023.

West Indies: The University of West Indies (UWI) released an open invitation for all the media partners. The reason for the invitation is to cover the forum by the Vice Chancellor over Guarding Sovereignty on Tuesday, 12 December 2023.

The UWI Vice Chancellor’s Forum is an event on the theme of Guarding Sovereignty, which will address the issue of controversies around the Guyana/Venezuela border.

The event will take place over the UWItv’s website and also on the university’s official Facebook page, which will be a live broadcast.

The timing of the broadcast will be 6:30 pm Atlantic Standard Time (AST) for all East Caribbean nations and 5:30 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST) for the nation of Jamaica.

The university mentioned, ”This Forum will examine the political and legal issues arising from the Guyana/Venezuela border controversy. The UWI, with its expertise from the Faculty of Law and Faculty of Social Science, is well placed to lead with its voice on the controversies and share views on how issues might be resolved.”

The UWI circulated this invitation to the media via the university marketing and communications office with the office of the Vice Chancellor. Many ministries and government organisations shared this open invitation on their social media around Caribbean nations.

The Guyana/Venezuela border controversy is a long ongoing issue that was reactivated when Venezuela again put its claim to the western territory, which is almost half of the size of Guyana. This issue seems to have taken elevation in recent years after 11 billion barrels of oil and gas were recovered off Guyana’s coast.

While Countries around the world noticing the issue closely as the Guyana/Venezuela border controversy continues, President of Guyana Ali says, “No amount of propaganda or lies can drive any fear in my heart or any Guyanese.”

In the Forum, media partners are invited to pose questions to the panellists via UWItv or Facebook livestream chats.

Well-decorated and reputed personalities who will join the panel as speakers are as follows:

MP Mohabir Anil Nandlall, the Attorney general, Minister of Legal Affairs, and Member of the Parliament of Guyana.

Ambassador Riyad Insanally, Caribbean Initiatives of the Atlantic Council’s Adrienne Arsht Center for Latin America.

Professor Anthony Bryan, Founder and Co-director of Caribbean Policy Consortium.

Professor Ivelaw Lloyd Griffith, Senior Associate, Center of strategic and International studies.

Duane Edwards, Senior Lecturer, Department of Sociology at University of Guyana.

Nicole Foster, Law Lecturer, Faculty of Law at The UWI Cave Hill Campus.

The panel will be moderated by Professor Cynthia Barrow-Giles, Professor of Constitutional Governance and Politics at The UWI Cave Hill Campus through out the broadcast.