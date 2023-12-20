US vows to support Israel in Gaza as CIA Director meets Mossad Head in Warsaw

The United States made a promise to continue supplying Israel with arms on Monday, even as it called for more humanitarian aid to be sent for the benefit of Palestinians trapped in Gaza. This was a show of the United States’ commitment to Israel’s fight against Hamas, as international pressure continues to mount due to recurrent demands for a ceasefire.

Gaza is going through the bloodiest phase of the war, as it enters the third month of the conflict. The Hamas run Ministry of Health has stated that 110 people have been killed in airstrikes on the Jabalia Camp, just outside Gaza city.

Simultaneously, CIA Director William Burns sat down with his Israeli counterpart, Mossad Head David Barnea, in the presence of Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani in Warsaw, Poland, on Monday.

The primary agenda for the meeting was the drafting of a new hostage deal, allowing both sides to exchange civilian hostages and possibly bring a pause to the conflict.

On Monday itself, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sat down with US Defense Secretary Lloyd J Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Charles Brown in Tel Aviv.

US representatives have voiced their concerns regarding the growing discontent among other nations with the approach that Israel has taken in Gaza. Despite this, Prime Minister Netanyahu stands firm on his aim of eliminating Hamas from Gaza in a definitive manner.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin took to Twitter following the meeting and stated the following, “Honored to meet with Israeli Prime Minister today. My fourth trip to Israel as Secretary of Defense and my second since the October 7 attacks underscores an important message: the United States’ commitment to Israel’s security is unshakable.”

All parties have also expressed concern regarding the 100 hostages that Hamas still holds. This particular issue was a priority for CIA Director William Burns and Mossad Head David Barnea, when they sat down to discuss terms for a possible hostage release with Qatar also taking part in the discussion.

There have been no definitive claims made with regards to an agreement but all parties are hopeful that the release of said hostages can be secured.

There have also been reports of an escalation in the humanitarian crisis in Gaza as a large crowd emptied an aid truck at the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt.

The worsening situation for civilians trapped in Gaza has the international community worried and is being seen as one of the primary reasons behind the dwindling international support for Israel’s offensive in Gaza.

The United States has also spoken of this issue, highlighting the fact that Israel might have to employ a different tact in Gaza as international pressure against its current methods continues to mount.