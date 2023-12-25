Unoma Allen to host Sugar Mas Panorama Competition

Unoma Allen- an entrepreneur and First Federal Credit Union of St Kitts and Nevis, is all set to host the Panorama Competition.

St Kitts and Nevis: Unoma Allen- an entrepreneur and First Federal Credit Union of St Kitts and Nevis, is all set to host the Panorama Competition. She has gained an appreciation for her great contribution to the cuisine of the country.

Her work at the Soup Café has brought incredible warmth and flavour to the heart of the community. Unoma Allen is a dynamic entrepreneur and the vibrant force behind Soup Cafe by Unoma Allen, a culinary venture that brings warmth and flavour to the heart of the community.

Her journey is a diverse tapestry of experiences; as a former lecturer at Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College, she has enriched the minds of young scholars, fostering growth and innovation.

Embracing her creative side, Unoma has also graced the stage as ‘Lady Sunshine,’ a beloved calypso participant, a stage actress as a member of the National Players Theatre Movement, an organising member of the highly sought-after Inferno Mas Troupe and much much more.

However, it was her introduction to hosting events that laid the foundation for the prominence she currently holds. Though she dabbled in Master of Ceremony duties as a student at UWI(Mona), it was Ava Henry who thrusted her into this spotlight locally.

This now being over two decades ago. Her experience is tremendously diverse. From Cultural Presentations in the Tourism Industry to high-level government Affairs to Community and national Pageants, a Calypso Final, the St. Kitts Music Festival, Wedding reception, and the Panorama Competitions, repeatedly held in Independence Square.

She is back, now in the historic Carnival Village, looking forward to guiding the highly anticipated Panorama Event through to the big reveal of the grand winner. “*Come ‘eeeen Panorama leh we goooooooo*

St Kitts and Nevis has been celebrating Sugar Mas 52 with a lineup of great activities and events. From Soca Monarch to Carnival Village, the events are aimed to promote the vibrant culture as well as uplift the local businesses in St Kitts and Nevis.