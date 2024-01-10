UNICEF shares highlights from Mount Horne Child Development Centre

UNICEF has shared highlights from the Mount Horne Early Childhood Development Centre, which was officially opened on 17th March 2020. The Mount Horne Early Childhood Development Centre has been funded by the Government of India and implemented in partnership with the Government of Grenada.

The Government of Grenada established The Mount Horne Child Development Centre in 2020 to provide daycare services to residents of Mount Horne and surrounding communities in rural Grenada.

With support from India Aid and UNICEF, an old, dilapidated building was transformed into a state-of-the-art facility.

Kemma Williams, Mother of Janai shared her experience with Mount Horne Early Childhood Development Centre. She said “Well at first I was hesitant. I used to home school her. Then I met with the supervisors during the training here and she gave me some advises as to what they will offer in terms of the child care services, the opening hour, what is the requirement in terms of nutrition and for what I should bring for my daughter, and thinking about it , I actually said “know what , I will give it a try “and I will definitely give it a try and I have no regrets. It has benefited me in a sense that when im at work , I’m at ease. So I don’t have to really worry that my daughter is being mistreated or anything because she’s well taken care of .”

Veronica Charles , Acting permanent Secretary said that ” When Mount Horne child development centre was conceptualized, the whole aim was to bring services closer to the people in particular , rural women”.

Kathy Julien-Ramsen , Supervisor of Mount Horne Child Development Centre said “Its not a centre where you just bring them. You bathe them, you comb their hair, you feed them. However, we stimulate them. We encourage the developmental aspects of their life, like the Cognitive development, the communication, the gross motor skills, their fine motor skills, stuff like that.”

Shelly-Ann Harper, Early Childhood Development Specialist from the UNICEF in the Eastern Caribbean, says “We call it learning through play, which is, we say, play is children’s work. But the vision was that this would be such a space that when children come, you know, they’re able to express and create and make choices, essentially starting to develop the skills that they would need for life. There’s always room for “we can do more”. But certainly, I would say that the vision that we had for the centre, that vision is being achieved.”