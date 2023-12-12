UNESCO recognises Grenadian traditional boat-building art

Grenada: The ancient traditional wooden boat-building art of Grenada practised in Carriacou and Petite Martinique is now officially recognised by UNESCO in its 18th session.

The art was mentioned in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO last week.

This list by UNESCO was started in 2008 with the intention of protecting important intangible cultural heritages around the world, and that can also help to bring awareness among the common people about ancient heritages.

It is part of a three-list set, which are the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding and Register of Good Safeguarding Practices.

These lists mark the importance of the art and craft practised with its deep-rooted connections to the cultural identity of the particular region, which further defines the path of history where present society took shape.

The art of traditional wooden boat building in Carriacou and Petite Martinique is deep in the identity of Grenada, which has been practised for many centuries.

This cultural practice needs a collaborative effort by the local communities, where men and women with children play specific roles given to them at each stage of the boat-building.

The members of the communities who have long experience in making boats select trees based on the quality and flexibility of the wood required. This skill is passed down from generation to generation.

The whole process is done by following a particular set of rituals, which include the right positioning of the moon and other guidance given by elders also noticed.

The work of boat building starts with a ceremony in which they sprinkle rum and water on the keel and stem and pay homage to the ancestors.

The importance of traditional wooden boat building in culture goes above normal craftsmanship due to the efforts of the communities together, bringing a sense of shared responsibility for preserving the heritage.

The entry of the traditional wooden boat building art in the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list is a great achievement not only for ship-builders of Carriacou and Petite Martinique but also for all the cultural communities of Grenada.

This accomplishment is really special as it serves the initiative, which is the Proud of My Heritage project by the Grenada National Trust.

This project by GNT is intended to celebrate and protect the Grenadian culture and heritage by putting light on the importance of preserving the unique traditions of the nation.

Many Countries and international communities greeted the nation of Grenada for getting recognition for the art of Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

This moment stands as the mark of tradition and history living long with the moving time and in a changing world.