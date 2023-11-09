UN Week highlights: Debate Competition held to promote for SDG

UN Week highlighted the Saint Lucia SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) Debate Competition which was held under Empowering Youth Voices for Sustainable Development.

The aim of this competition was to get the collective efforts of the youth from the country to have discussions on Sustainable Development Goals.

The motive of such a discussion was to get the ideas from the young generation for building up a better future for all.

Moreover, the competition was held in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Sustainable Development, Innovation, Science, Technology and Vocational Training and the UN in Saint Lucia.

Importantly, the stage for the SDG debate competition was set on UN Day which was on October 24 at the Financial Administrative Centre at Pointe Seraphine in Castries.

The topic for the competition was “The Immediate Acceleration of the SDGs is Sufficient to Meet 2030 Deadline.”

After the competition, results announced revealed three champions for the same namely;

Shyne Savory

Daryn Leslie

Cameron Gustave

Three of them had the specific unique reasons which made them the champions. The victory they got was on the basis of the words they delivered during the competition.

Shyne Savory, top champion, grabbed all the limelight and attracted the audience through her way of presenting the ideas.

Notably, she got the title of Best Speaker, presented the arguments which highlighted the progressive steps towards the sustainable development Goals.

Moving ahead, she casted light on the connections of SDGs which even explained the positive impact of one goal as a whole.

This would also lead towards meeting the deadline for the Sustainable Development which is 2030.

The event also served as a symbol of the potential of youth engagement towards directing the sustainable future.

The competition also provided an opportunity to the youth to share their ideas and present their opinions on challenging matters to encourage positive change for sustainable development.

Such initiatives by the authorities even provide a hope to expect significant change in the society.

