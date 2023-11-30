UK Ambassadors to be in Trinidad and Tobago for a Day

UK Ambassadors of Climate Change Action and UK Ambassadors of Gender Equality will be in Trinidad and Tobago for a Day

UK Ambassadors of Climate Change Action will be in Trinidad and Tobago on 5th December 2023 and UK Ambassadors of Gender Equality will be in Trinidad and Tobago on 6th December 2023.

UK Ambassadors of Climate Change Action

Mikhaela Browne and Logan Cleghorn are Two exceptional individuals, who have displayed excellent initiative, ideas, and solutions to tackle climate change.

On December 05, Mikhaela and Logan will have the unique opportunity to engage with key change makers and leaders, seeing first-hand innovative projects and participate in interviews.

Mikhaela Browne

“It is an honour to be selected the Ambassador for a day. I was totally surprised by the news. I see this as a great opportunity, and I look forward to the task.

Climate change and the environment are things that I have been passionate about as I have taken part in many beach cleanups, training and I have used my art to advocate for the matter. Thank you to the British High Commission for the opportunity”, says Mikhaela Browne.

Logan Cleghorn

“Being the Uk Ambassador for a day on climate change is exciting but also challenging.

While it is a huge responsibility, I believe it gives me the opportunity to affect positive change for the greater good of Trinidad and Tobago”, says Logan Cleghorn.

UK Ambassadors of Gender Equality

Renatta Ramlogan and Chelsea Marie Scope, two brilliant young individuals have each demonstrated creative and innovative solutions to bridge the gender equality gap.

On December 06, Renatta and Chelsea will have the unique opportunity to engage with key change makers and leaders, participate in exciting interviews and much more.

Renatta Ramlogan

“I am thrilled to be an agent of gender equality as the Gender Equality UK Ambassador for the day. As a young leader, I believe in the power of equal opportunities for all individuals.

It excites me to challenge societal norms and advocate for a world where everyone’s voice is heard and respected, regardless of their gender. I am passionate about dismantling gender stereotypes and this opportunity will further allow me to contribute to a more just society, and that is something that truly inspires me”, says Renatta Ramlogan.

Chelsea Marie Scope

“Serving as the UK Ambassador for a day for gender equality is a unique honour, carrying a heightened sense of urgency and responsibility. It means leveraging the platform to amplify voices, drives awareness, and initiate tangible change.

While the title may last only a day, the commitment extends far beyond, emphasizing that the pursuit of gender equality is continuous, unwavering effort until every individual experience’s equal opportunities and recognition. Its about sparking lasting change that resonates well beyond the confines of a single day”, says Chelsea Marie Scope.