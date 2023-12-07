Tyrell Williams wins St Kitts Primary School Football Champs

While securing the victory with two goals, the team defeated Irishtown Primary in the final match

St Kitts and Nevis: Tyrell Williams Primary School won the title of the St Kitts and Nevis National Bank Primary School Football Championships. While securing the victory with two goals, the team defeated Irishtown Primary in the final match held on Wednesday at Warner Park.

Tyrell Williams Primary School seized the lead in the first half of the tournament. However, the audience witnessed some of the back fight from the Irishtown Primary. In a nail-biting showdown, the former turned out to be a winner with one goal lead.

After 50 minutes of the match, the Irishtown stood at one goal, while the Irishtown stood at two and was declared the winner.

The results of other matches for third and fourth places were also declared. As per the St Kitts Department of Sports, the second place was secured by Irishtown Primary due to being one of the finalists of the primary school football tournament.

The third place was secured by Beach Allen Primary on Wednesday at Warner Park. The team defeated Dieppe Bay Primary with 4-3. The match raised the excitement level in the audience as even after 50 minutes, both teams ended up with 1-1 each.

The little twist in the match came after the penalty shoot-out, where Beach Allen Primary secured victory with four goals to Dieppe Bay Primary’s 3. The match has led the team to secure the third position in the special shoutout.

Tournaments by St Kitts Department of Sport

St Kitts Department of Sport is hosting a series of matches of the football under different titles for different categories. One of them has concluded on Wednesday which was Primary School Football Tournament as the winner is declared.

The aim of these tournaments is to enhance the sporting skills and prepare the footballers of the country for upcoming international events. As per the department, sports plays importance in bringing exceptional talents at specific and significant stages.

Upcoming matches

On Thursday, December 7, 2023

Jones Group Limited Under 14 Finals

4pm: Charlestown Secondary School vs Basseterre High School for 3rd and 4th place

5:30pm: Charles E Mills Secondary vs Saddlers Secondary – the finals

On Friday, December 8, 2023