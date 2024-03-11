Two wanted men booked in San Juan robbery case

Police held two wanted men in the case of robbery during a strategic exercise along the Priority Bus Route in San Juan on 9 March.

Trinidad and Tobago: The police department held two wanted men in the case of robbery during a strategic exercise along the Priority Bus Route and recovered valuables in San Juan on Saturday, 9 March. The police officers also seized an illegal firearm with ammunition and a stolen motor vehicle.

The accused in the robbery case of San Juan are described as a 21-year-old man and a 24-year-old man, who both live along Quarry Road in San Juan, a town in the northwestern part of Trinidad.

As per the reports, the strategic check exercise along the road was conducted by a team of officers from the North Eastern Divisional Task Force in San Juan during which the wanted suspects were spotted along the Priority Bus Route.

It is mentioned that the police officers identified the two accused while they were walking along the road and seemed fitting in the description of the suspects for whom the law enforcement was searching.

The police officers immediately approached the men with authority and verified them after which they conducted a search of both the accused individuals. Reportedly, the law enforcement recovered a firearm from the suspects which was a revolver with five counts of 0.38 ammunition.

In the search, the law enforcement officers also recovered valuable items collected from the robbery in San Juan with both suspects including a phone, two bank cards, jewellery, and an amount of cash. The officers immediately seized the recovered items with the firearm.

The wanted culprits were also taken prisoner by the police officers and straight after transferred to the San Juan Police Sub Station under custody with seized items.

The police department mentions that in the further search of the area under the exercise, the police officers also explored a motor vehicle, a silver Nissan AD Wagon car, along Samaroo Street in East Aranguez.

The vehicle was reportedly used in the act of robbery in San Juan by the suspects. The police found the vehicle which replicated the description of the motor vehicle in the crime report. The motor vehicle was reported stolen from the owner on Thursday, 22 February.

The successful strategic exercise was conducted by a team of police officers under the supervision of Cpl Daniel and spearheaded by ACP Subero, Senior Superintendent Edward, Superintendent Ghool, ASP Callender, Inspector Ramsingh, and Sargent Martin.