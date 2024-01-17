Two turboprops land in St Kitts from Florida

Two little turboprops named TBM-940 and TBM-850 landed at Robert L Bradshaw International Airport, St Kitts from Florida on Sunday afternoon

St Kitts and Nevis: Two little turboprops named TBM-940 and TBM-850 landed at Robert L Bradshaw International Airport, St Kitts from Florida on Sunday afternoon. Both the planes took around four hours, which is comparable to the flight of America Airlines to Miami.

Many people assumed that these little props could not fly for the long journey, but aviation made it possible for these props. The SOCATA TBM (now Daher TBM) is a family of high-performance single-engine turboprop business and utility light aircraft manufactured by Daher.

It was originally collaboratively developed between the American Mooney Airplane Company and French light aircraft manufacturer SOCATA.

The view at the RLB International Airport has been lauded by the citizens and netizens as they reacted positively to the blooming tourism ministry of St Kitts and Nevis. Netizens added that the view is truly amazing and called it the near jet speed.

One of the citizens said that the turboprops had reminded them of a shorter version of the PC-12.

St Kitts and Nevis enjoy numerous non-stop direct flights from several airlines such as American Airlines, British Airways, Caribbean Airlines, InterCaribbean Airways and United Airlines.

Turboprops are used for low-speed aircraft as the cargo plans, but the landing from Florida to St Kitts has amazed the locals. With their high fuel efficiency, these props have graced the shores of the country and enhanced the travel experience.

Recently, St Kitts and Nevis welcomed the flights of American Airlines and British Airways on the same day at the RLB International Airport. In the background, the airport has three birds parked, including Delta 737, Air Canada Rouge A319 and Sky High E-175.

The arrival of the turboprops enhanced the aviation opportunities for St Kitts and Nevis as it has positioned the country as one of the ideal and favourable destinations to travel. Through these props, travellers across the globe will find it attractive to visit the beautiful destination.

Besides this, the turboprops will also enhance several opportunities for the locals with the blooming aviation industry.