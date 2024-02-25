Two men injured in Belmont shooting attack

Two individuals became victims of shooting attack in which they got injured in Belmont locality of Port of Spain on 22 February.

Trinidad and Tobago: Two individuals became the victims of a shooting attack by unknown assailants in which they got injured while they were going along St Francois Valley Road in the Belmont locality of Port of Spain, the capital of Trinidad and Tobago, on the evening of Thursday, 22 February, around 5:00 pm.

The victims of the shooting attack in Belmont are identified as a 55-year-old man with his name of Roger Harewood, who lives at Upper Layana Hill in Belmont. The other victim of the shooting is identified with his name as Atiba Headly, who lives at Chinatown in Belmont.

As per the reports, the incident of the Belmont shooting attack on the victims took place on the day while both men were on St Francois Valley Road at nearly 5:00 pm when the suspects went to them.

The suspects were armed with firearms, and suddenly approached the victims and started shooting in their direction. The suspects immediately left the place of crime after the shooting attack on the victims.

Straight after, the incident of the shooting attack on two men in Belmont was reported to the police department. In response to the report of the shooting, the police officers from the Inter-Agency Task Force and the Guard and Emergency Branch took charge and went to the place of the crime.

After arriving at the place of the shooting incident, the police officers confirmed the report and took the area under control to start the early investigation to collect the relevant clues. The police officers found the victims at the location bleeding from their multiple gunshot wounds.

The victims of the shooting were instantly taken to the hospital under medical observation for treatment. After the efforts of medical staff and the treatment, both the victims were able to survive and were reported to be in stable condition.

The police officers are conducting the investigation and inquiries in relation to the incident of shooting along St Francois Valley Road. The police officers are collecting clues and tracing the suspects with the help of available evidence.

The local people of Belmont and the residents of the communities around the nation are sharing their views on the incident after hearing about the case of the shooting attack in which two men got injured.

The people are saying, “Is this place safe anymore? Why all day we hear about the same kind of crimes all around the nation? People killed on the road, Someone killed in his own house, killed in office, killed here, killed there. All in a similar way to a serial killing. When the authorities are going to build their fear in criminals and make us free from the danger of shooting, robbery, stabbing, kidnapping and all.”

The people of the nation are looking for updates and progress in the case and are hoping for the betterment of the victims and their families. People are also demanding a quick resolution to the case by arresting the suspects involved in the crime.