Two men booked by police for shooting in Cunupia

Trinidad and Tobago: A man became the victim of a shooting attack by two suspects, shot several times at Dass Trace Recreation Grounds in Cunupia, a town in the western part of Trinidad, on Saturday, 24 February, around 4:23 pm. The suspects are held by the police department and are charged with the relevant offences committed by them.

As per the reports, the incident of the shooting attack on the victim in Cunupia took place on the day at nearly 4:23 pm when the victim man was out at Dass Trace Recreation Grounds. While the victim was at the location, the suspects went to the place and approached him in their motor vehicle which was a Toyota Axio car of white colour.

It is mentioned that the vehicle was occupied by the two suspects who were armed with firearms. The suspects went near the victim and suddenly started shooting in his direction with the clear intention of killing him. Straight after the shooting attack, the suspects fled from the place in their vehicle.

The incident of the shooting attack on the victim in Cunupia was instantly reported to the police department. In response to the report, the officers from the local police department took charge and arrived at the place of crime.

The police after arriving at the crime scene, confirmed the report of the shooting at the victim and took control of the area for the early investigation to collect potential evidence and clues. The officers from the Cunupia CID Task Force Area North also went to the place of the shooting to conduct the investigation.

The police officers conducted the investigation and inquiries about the case and launched a manhunt against the suspects. The operation led the police officers to the Freedom Street Enterprise where they found the Toyota Axio car possessed by the suspects at the time of the shooting attack and eventually held two suspects.

The victim of the shooting attack who was bleeding from his wounds of gunshots was taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility under medical observation for the treatment. Afterward, the victim man was transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex. The victim is said to be in the critical condition.

The people of the nation and the residents of the communities around Cunupia are sharing their opinions on the case after learning about the incident of the shooting attack on the victim in which two suspects are booked by the police department.

People are saying, “Why these shootings are happening all over the island in a similar way? Is it just a coincidence or is something happening like a wave one after another? This really raises concerns. How can normal people live happily in such conditions where they are always in the fear of death?”