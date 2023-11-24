Two events of Dominica’s first ever Twin Festival unveiled

At a press launch, it was announced that the festival would feature the staging of a series of four events showcasing the heritage and culture of Dominica.

Roseau, Dominica: Two events of the first-ever “DOMINICA’S TWIN FESTIVAL” have been unveiled. At a press launch, it was announced that the festival would feature the staging of a series of four events showcasing the heritage and culture of Dominica.

The press launch was held on October 18, 2023. The two events will be about the discussions about climate change, music and entertainment.

Ist Event of Twin Festival

The name of the first event is Dominica’s Twin Festival symposium, which will be held on November 29, 2023, at 6: 30 pm. The event will take place at Goodwill Parish Hall. It will feature the fascinating world of Twindom.

It will be an enlightening evening with the dynamic duo of speakers- Dr Joan Friedman, the twin psychologist and therapist extradordinaire and Dr Ruby Blanch, the medical maestro specialising in twins and their parents’ well-being.

The symposium will feature a symphony of stories, testimonies and laughter where double the fun awaits. The duo will enhance the experience of the audience regarding several matters of concern related to mental health, diseases and physical health.

Twins and twins’ parents and their experiences will be part of the first event of the twin festival.

Twin Grooves

The second event of the Twin Festival is “Twin Grooves”- an ultimate twinning at Jazz in the City. It will be held on November 28, 2023, from 7: 00 pm to 11: 00 pm. The entrance fee for the event is $50. The event will ask the participants to match their outfits with their siblings, besties or cousins.

The entertaining and funny participants will get the chance to win prizes. The theme of the event is “Double the Jazz, Double the Fun.” The dress alike and groove to the rhythm of the top jazz artists will be backed by a full house jazz band.

The event will be more than just a night of music and will the chance to support a worthy cause. It will further proceed towards the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

