Two climate-smart model houses handed over to female recipients in St Kitts and Nevis

St Kitts and Nevis: The keys to the fully-furnished, climate-smart model homes have been handed over to the deserving individuals at Conaree and Taylor’s. The houses were given at the unveiling ceremony which marked the efforts of the government towards the sustainable goals.

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew shared glimpses of the ceremony and said that the houses will fulfill all the sustainable agendas and resilient approaches of St Kitts and Nevis. The houses have been constructed through a collaboration between East Coast Housing Development Ltd and the National Housing Corporation (NHC).

He added that the construction of the houses will provide amenities to the individuals which will enhance sustainable living. PM Drew mentioned,” Today marked the grand unveiling of fully furnished, climate-smart model homes in Conaree and Taylor’s, representing a remarkable achievement in affordable housing.”

The keys to the homes have been handed over to the communities such as Shamarah Huggins of Conaree and Belinda Buchanan of Taylor’s. He said that the new homes would bring happiness to the lives of the new owners.

PM Drew added,” We not only witness the fulfillment of a shared vision for sustainable living but also celebrate the hope and joy these homes bring to their new owners.”

The ceremony was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister- Dr Geoffrey Hanely and Minister of Foreign Affairs- Dr Denzil Douglas who extended greetings to the new owners. The houses were given to two female recipients who also addressed the gathering.

Dr Douglas added,” The Two Smart model houses in Conaree and Taylor’s, built by NHC in partnership with East Coast Development, were officially unveiled today and handed over to Two deserving Residents.”

Both houses are fully furnished, beds, stoves, refrigerators, washing machines, internet and cable connections services for one year and mortgage free.

“The proud Recipients; Sharmara Huggins, Conaree and Sherla Matthew, Taylor’s.

Congratulations to both Female Recipients and Congratulations to all who made this possible,”said Dr Douglas.

The housing revolution has been progressing under the Labour Government of St Kitts and Nevis. The government also lauded the company and NHC for their hard work and said that their tireless effort made this possible.

Dr Hanley added,” As Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Human Settlement, I stood alongside Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew and other Federal Cabinet members, awestruck by our collective venture’s final product. Ms. Shamarah Huggins of Conaree and Ms. Belinda Buchanan of Taylor’s beamed with elation as they received the keys to their new homes, marking a milestone in our sustainable mission. We’re changing lives, and that’s the priority of your SKNLP government.”