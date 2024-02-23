Two booked for shooting attack in Old Harbour

Two individuals held and charged in case of a shooting attack on a man who survived in Old Harbour town of St Catherine.

Jamaica: Two individuals were held and charged by the police department on Wednesday, 21 February, who were booked in the case of a shooting attack on a man who survived in the Old Harbour town of St Catherine, a parish in the southeastern part of Jamaica, on the morning of Tuesday, 20 February, around 5:00 am.

The suspects of the shooting attack in Old Harbour are identified as a 34-year-old man, who is known with the name of Ronaldo Knight. And the other suspect is a 23-year-old man named Jevon James also commonly known as Rum Belly, who works as a construction worker.

As per the reports, the suspects are charged under the offences of conspiracy to the shooting, shooting with intent, possession of an illegal weapon, possession of ammunition without any permission and other related offences. Both of the suspects belong to Burke Road in Old Harbour.

It is mentioned that the incident of the Old Harbour shooting attack on the victim took place on the day at nearly 5:00 am while the man was walking along Burke Road. While the victim was out on the road, the suspects, Knight and James, went to the place and approached him.

It is said that the suspect suddenly launched a gunfire in the direction of the victim. The victim man after observing the sudden shooting over himself tried to protect himself and somehow managed to escape the life-taking attack with injury.

The incident of the shooting attack on the victim was instantly informed to the police department. In response to the information, the police officers from the local police department took charge and recorded the statement of the victim man.

After confirming the report of the shooting attack, the police officers launched an investigation and conducted inquiries by taking the place of the shooting under control. The investigation led the police officers to the arrest of both suspects involved in the crime.

The suspects of the shooting were immediately held and charged with the relevant offences after the interrogation. It is said that the date for the appearance of the suspect in the court is finalized and soon they will be taken in front of the judge for the hearing.

The people of the local communities around the nation and the residents of Old Harbour town are sharing their views about the incident after hearing about the case of the shooting of a man and the arrest of two suspects by the police officers.

People are saying, “It is good that the man was safe in the act. And the police officers did a great job once again. Can it be possible that somehow all cases could be possible to get solved like this. Like arresting the culprit instantly. Anyway, crimes are a big issue in the region and we need to solve it. People need to be more responsible which will help the police officers. Everyone is not so lucky. This must be stopped anyhow.”