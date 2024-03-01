Two booked by police in Couva robbery case

Two individuals held during an anti-crime operation under the case of robbery in the Couva district on Wednesday, 28 February.

Trinidad and Tobago: Two individuals were held by the police department during an anti-crime operation in the Central Division under the case of robbery in the Couva and Freeport Police Station districts on Wednesday, 28 February. The police officers also seized a motor vehicle in the operation.

The anti-crime exercise in the case of robbery was conducted by the police department based on intelligence information from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, which led to the arrest of two suspects and a motor vehicle.

As the reports, the robbery incident in Couva, a district in the western part of Trinidad, took place on Wednesday, 21 February on which the police officers took action. It is also mentioned that the violence also happened on the day of the crime.

The incident of the robbery and violence was reported to the police department instantly. In response to the report, the police officers from the local police station took the initial charge and went to the crime scene.

After visiting the crime scene, the police officers confirmed the report of robbery and violence after which they took the scene under control for early investigation to collect potential clues and evidence against the suspect.

Eventually, the police department launched a manhunt to find the suspects involved in the crime. The investigation conducted by the police officers led them to the Maraj Lane Freeport where they held two suspects of the robbery.

The suspects are described as a 26-year-old man and a 33-year-old man, who both belong to Freeport, a town in the western part of Trinidad. It is said that police officers also recovered the vehicle, a Kia Sportage car of dark colour allegedly involved in the crime. The suspects were taken into custody and transferred to the Couva police station with the seized motor vehicle.

The anti-crime operation in the Couva robbery case was spearheaded by Senior Superintendent Simon, Superintendent Gyan, Superintendent Baird, ASP Ablacksingh, Inspector Sylvan, and Inspector Stewart.

The operation on the field was conducted by the officers of the Couva Criminal Investigation Department and Central Division Task Force of Area South under the supervision of Sergeant Nelson, Cpl Hall.

The local people of the communities around Couva and the residents of the nation are sharing their opinions on the case after learning about the incident of the arrest of two suspects in the robbery case by the police officers in an anti-crime operation.

People are saying, “It is good that they are behind bars now. Just don’t grant them bail now so that they can commit more crimes. Police need to take more actions like this. The condition of the nation is like this now that no matter how much hard the police department works crime will still happen.”