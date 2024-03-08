Tunapuna man stabbed to death during TikTok live stream

50-year-old man lost his life in a fatal stabbing attack after an argument while he was live on TikTok at his home in Tunapuna on 7 March.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 50-year-old man lost his life in a fatal stabbing attack after an argument with the suspect while he was live on TikTok at his home in Tunapuna, a town in the northern part of Trinidad, on Thursday, 7 March, around 1:50 am.

The deceased victim of the stabbing attack in Tunapuna during TikTok live is identified with the name of Marvin Humphrey Leo Monticeux commonly known as Silverfox, who was a storekeeper with the Division of Facilities at the UWI Campus of Saint Augustine Circular and Davis Street.

As per the reports, the incident of the fatal stabbing attack on the victim in Tunapuna took place on the day while the man was live on his TikTok account with one other TikToker when the suspect went to the place.

At nearly 1:50 am, while the man was streaming live on social media, the suspect man entered his room and an argument erupted between them. As the verbal argument between both got heated up, both men went out of the room.

It is mentioned that just a few moments later, the victim returned to his room. When the victim came back in the room he was injured and bleeding from the multiple wounds of stabbing on his body.

It is assumed that while the victim was out with the suspected man having an argument, their argument got out of hand and turned into a confrontation. In the confrontation, the suspect armed himself with a lethal weapon and attacked the victim, stabbing him several times which eventually took his life.

The incident was noticed by the other man who was live with the victim on TikTok and observed the whole act. The incident was subsequently reported to the police department about the stabbing attack on the victim in Tunapuna during TikTok live.

The officers from the North Central Division Task Force took charge and PC Gomez with PC Ramdass responded to the report of the fatal stabbing. On the crime scene, the police officers saw the victim lying down on the place covered with blood.

The police officer examined the body of the victim who was already dead. Straight after, the police officers took the area under their authority and seized the place for the investigation. The designated medical officer was also called to the crime location by the officer.

The designated medical officer went to the place, examined the dead body of the victim, and shared his observations with the law enforcement officers. Later, after making the pronouncement the body was said to be removed from the crime scene.

The investigation and inquiry in the case is going on by a team of police officers with the officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region 2 to trace the culprit of the stabbing attack on the victim while he was live on TikTok.