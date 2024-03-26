Tunapuna man died in lethal shooting of Saint Augustine

39-year-old man from Tunapuna died by shooting while another man got injured in Saint Augustine on 24 March.

Trinidad and Tobago: The communities around the town of Saint Augustine witnessed one more murder of a 39-year-old man in the locality by shooting while another man got injured in the incident at the corner of Orange Grove Road and Freeman Road on Sunday, 24 March, around 10:20 am. This is the eighth murder recorded in the locality in the last few months.

The deceased victim of the Saint Augustine shooting attack is identified with the name of Ryan Rampersad in the police records who was also known as Dogman. Ryan Rampersad belongs to Tunapuna, a town in the northwestern part of Trinidad, where he lived at Senatrie Street along Pasea Road.

Another man who got injured in the shooting but survived is reported to be a 44-year-old man as per the sources, whose identity is disclosed to be Indar Sankar. Indar Sankar belongs to Saint Augustine, a town in the northwestern part of Trinidad, and lives at Mahaloo Trace.

As per the reports, the criminal act of the lethal shooting attack on the victims took place on the day at nearly 10:20 am, while the victims were present at the corner location. At the place, the victims were approached by an unknown assailant who opened a fatal fire against them.

The act of the shooting attack in Saint Augustine was reported to the police department by the people present in the locality. In response, the police officers went to the location while taking action on the report of the shooting.

On the crime scene, the police officers confirmed the report of the shooting in Saint Augustine after finding the wounded victim and the lifeless body of Rampersad, who was shot multiple times all over the body.

The police officers recorded the statements of the people in the locality and seized the place to start the initial investigation. The police were told that the the suspect who was carrying the firearm went and launched the attack after which he fled from the place.

The police officers collected spent shells of used 9 mm ammunition from the crime scene. The deceased victim was examined and later taken for further proceedings while the injured victim was treated in the hospital.