TTPS shared details on successful anti-crime operations in Trinidad

Trinidad and Tobago: Trinidad and Tobago Police Service on Tuesday, 23 January, revealed the details of a successful chain of ongoing anti-crime operations, which resulted in the seizure of firearms and drugs with multiple arrests in different parts of the nation.

As per the reports of the first anti-crime operation, the incident took place when the officers of the Task Force and Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force personnel were on regular patrolling in the Enterprise district on Sunday, 21 January.

In this anti-crime operation, officers recovered one pistol at the side of the road with an empty magazine loaded inside at nearly 10:36 pm.

Another anti-crime operation in the northern division was conducted by officers from the Arima Criminal Investigations Department on Sunday, 21 January, between 9:00 pm and 10:30 pm.

In the operation, officers traced a suspected individual in a green-band maxi taxi and arrested him. The suspect was already wanted by the police department in multiple offences, including giving life threats, false imprisonment, intentionally breaking into the house and assault.

One more anti-crime operation was conducted in the North Central Division of Trinidad by the officers from the Criminal Investigations Department, the Gang Unit, the Guard and Emergency Branch, the Canine Branch, the Inter-Agency Task Force and the Special Operations Unit.

The joint operation with mutual cooperation of multi-department was conducted on Monday, 22 January, between 12:00 am to 5:00 am. In the operation, officers recovered possession of marijuana with two communication devices and a camouflage cap.

Four individuals were arrested by officers on the spot involved in the illegal activity and charged with related offences. All the suspects arrested in the case belonged to Tunapuna.

The people in the communities of Trinidad are sharing their opinions on the successful anti-crime operations by the police and appreciating the efforts of the authorities for their actions taken to neutralise crime in the nation.

People are saying, “It is so good to hear such news. Police are taking action against the criminals in the society living among us. This is what we expect all the time from our government. This incident shows how many criminal activities are being prepared around the nation and how much we need a strong policy to stop it.”

People also said, “It looks like our law authorities stay in hibernation all the time, and suddenly they realise they need to work for what they are being paid for. After so many crimes, we hear about such operations. Anyway, we need more such work, this is not enough.”

The police department and other authorities are continuously conducting investigations and inquiries to collect clues, which will lead to more such operations.