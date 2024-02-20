TTDF member dies in Diego Martin shooting, three injured

A member of Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force lost his life in a fatal shooting while three got injured in Diego Martin on 18 February.

Trinidad and Tobago: A member of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force lost his life in a fatal shooting while he was liming with a group of people in Diego Martin, a town in the northwestern part of Trinidad, on Sunday, 18 February, around 9:45 pm. The three other individuals also became the victims of the fatal attack in which they got injured.

The deceased victim of the shooting is identified as a 27-year-old man, who was known by the name of Denapoli Nicholai Greene and was serving as a member of the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment. The three injured victims of the attack are said to be 18-year-old, 20-year-old, and 27-year-old males.

As per the reports, the incident of the shooting attack on the deceased victim, Greene, and three others in Diego Martin took place on the day while they were enjoying themselves together with a group of people. It is mentioned that the victims were liming along La Puerta Avenue near a car wash at nearly 9:45 pm.

Reportedly, while the victims were enjoying themselves with the group at the location a motor vehicle of silver colour went to the place and approached them. The vehicle was occupied by the two suspects who were armed with firearms.

Unexpectedly, the two suspects came out of the car and suddenly started shooting in the direction of the group. While observing the shooting attack, the group started shattering and the people started running to save their lives.

In the shooting attack of Diego Martin, four casualties were recorded among whom three got injured and a member of the TTDF, Greene, lost his life. The suspects straight after the shooting attack fled from the place of crime in their vehicle.

The incident of the shooting in Diego Martin was immediately reported to the police department. In response to the report, the officers from the local police station took charge and went to the place of crime.

After visiting the shooting site, the police officers took control of the area to start an early investigation after confirming the report of the crime. The officers from the crime scene investigation department also went to the crime scene and collected relevant evidence with the multiple spent shells of bullets from the place.

The emergency health services were also informed about the shooting incident to receive medical assistance. The victims of the shooting who were bleeding from their gunshot wounds were immediately taken to the Saint James District Hospital under medical observation for treatment.

After all the efforts of the medical staff the victim, Greene, was not able to survive and was officially declared dead. Meanwhile, the other three victims were treated for their injuries and were reported to be in stable condition.

The Region One Homicide detectives conducting the investigation and inquiries into the case to trace the clues against the suspects involved in the shooting attack on a TTDF member and three common citizens.

The citizens of the nation and the local people of the communities around Diego Martin are sharing their opinions on the case after learning about the incident of the shooting in which one victim died and three got injured.

People are saying, “One more shooting in the same way. Is it really a crime done by multiple criminals or one single gang. This is so common crime, people revolving out and shooters shoot them. Nothing new. We can’t even blame people who just want to enjoy the life. Government should clean the crime from the country or this place will be just home to graves.”

The incident of shooting against a member of the Trinidad and Tobago Protective Services in Diego Martin is not the first incident but the second in the current month. Before this, the previous incident was on Friday, 9 February, when an off-duty police corporal was shot and killed.

The deceased victim was identified with the name of Marlone Mitchell, who was killed during a confrontation with the suspect outside Lolita’s bar at the Southern Main Road in Mc Bean Village of Couva.