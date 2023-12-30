TT Premier League gearing up for matches of week 6

The match fixtures of Trinidad and Tobago premier football league for match week 6 have been announced.

The match fixtures of Trinidad and Tobago premier football league for match week 6 have been announced. 6 fixtures have been announced and will take place on Wednesday, 3rd January 2024.

The schedule of the matches are as follows:

Central Football Club will compete against Terminiix at 6Pm in LA Horquetta Rec Ground. Defence Force football Club will compete against Morvant Caledonia at 6PM in Hasely Crawford Stadium Eagles football club will compete against AC Port of spain at 6 PM at Arima Velodrome. S.F.C will compete against Sando at 8:10 PM at Arima Velodrome Police football club will be competing against Point Fortnic civic will compete against 6PM at police barracks. Fc Phoenix- BYE

Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League had successfully concluded match week 5 .

Here is a recap of the 5 week results .

Prison Services FC won the match against FC Phoenix with the score of 3-0.

Goal scorer of Prison Services FC:

Ricardo John 7’, 38’

Josiah King 70’

2.Police FC won the match against Sando with the score of 1-0.

Goal scorer of Police FC: Joevin Jones 89’

3.Morvant Caledonia won the match against Eagles FC with the score of 2-0.

Goal scorer of Morvant Caledonia:

Lindell Sween 13’

Tevin Scott 73’

4.Athletic Club Port of Spain won the match against Central FC with the score of 8-1.

Goal scorer of Athletic Club Port of Spain

Liam Burns 15’

John-Paul Rochford 16’

Sedale Mc Lean 37’

Kadeem Corbin 32’

Brian Armstrong 59’

Isaiah Leacock 82’, 90+4’

Che Benny 88’

Goal scorer of Central FC: Miguel Williams 52’

5.Point Fortin Civic and Defence Force FC ended the match in a draw with the score of 1-1 each.

Goal scorer of Port Fortin Civic: Mark Ramdeen 4’

Goal scorer of Defence Force FC: Brent Sam 85’

6.Terminix – BYE