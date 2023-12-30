TT Premier League gearing up for matches of week 6

The match fixtures of Trinidad and Tobago premier football league for match week 6 have been announced. 6 fixtures have been announced and will take place on Wednesday, 3rd January 2024.
The schedule of the matches are as follows:
- Central Football Club will compete against Terminiix at 6Pm in LA Horquetta Rec Ground.
- Defence Force football Club will compete against Morvant Caledonia at 6PM in Hasely Crawford Stadium
- Eagles football club will compete against AC Port of spain at 6 PM at Arima Velodrome.
- S.F.C will compete against Sando at 8:10 PM at Arima Velodrome
- Police football club will be competing against Point Fortnic civic will compete against 6PM at police barracks.
- Fc Phoenix- BYE
Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League had successfully concluded match week 5 .
Here is a recap of the 5 week results .
- Prison Services FC won the match against FC Phoenix with the score of 3-0.
Goal scorer of Prison Services FC:
Ricardo John 7’, 38’
Josiah King 70’
2.Police FC won the match against Sando with the score of 1-0.
Goal scorer of Police FC: Joevin Jones 89’
3.Morvant Caledonia won the match against Eagles FC with the score of 2-0.
Goal scorer of Morvant Caledonia:
Lindell Sween 13’
Tevin Scott 73’
4.Athletic Club Port of Spain won the match against Central FC with the score of 8-1.
Goal scorer of Athletic Club Port of Spain
Liam Burns 15’
John-Paul Rochford 16’
Sedale Mc Lean 37’
Kadeem Corbin 32’
Brian Armstrong 59’
Isaiah Leacock 82’, 90+4’
Che Benny 88’
Goal scorer of Central FC: Miguel Williams 52’
5.Point Fortin Civic and Defence Force FC ended the match in a draw with the score of 1-1 each.
Goal scorer of Port Fortin Civic: Mark Ramdeen 4’
Goal scorer of Defence Force FC: Brent Sam 85’
6.Terminix – BYE