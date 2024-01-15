TT Premier League concludes week 8, know fixtures and standings

The results and standings of Match week 8 of Trinidad and Tobago Premier League has been announced. 5 matches took place in week 8 of the tournament. The matches took place on Friday, 12th January 2024 and Sunday, 14th January 2024.
The results of matches of week 8 are as follows:
Friday, 12th January 2024
- Club Sando and Point Fortin Civic ended the match in a draw with a score of 1-1 each.
- Goal scorers of Club Sando: Real Gill 23’
- Goal scorer of Point Fortin Civic: Andre Ettienne 67’
2. FC Phoenix won the match against Central FC with a score of 5-1.
Goal scorers of FC Phoenix:
- Real Sebro 30’
- Mickaeel J Gordon 34’, 39’, 77’
Goal scorer of Central FC: Dominic Douglas, 62’
3. Defence Force FC won the match against Terminix La Horquetta Rangers with a score of 2-0.
Goal scorer of Defence Force FC:
- Justin Garcia 67’
- Rivaldo Coryat 85’
4. AC Port Of Spain won the match against Police FC with a score of 1-0
Goal scorer of AC Port of Spain: Duane Muckette 17’
5. P.S.F.C won the match against Morvant Caledonia FC with a score of 2-1.
Goal scorer of P.S.F.C: Jeremiah Vidale 90’ + 4’
Goal scorer of Morvant Caledonia:
Joshua Araujo – Wilson (OG) 22’
Mahvy Rismay 74’
6. Eagle Football Club – BYE
The Standing of the team in Trinidad and Tobago premier league as on 14th January 2024 are as follows:
- AC Port Of Spain is in first place with 18 Points.
- Miscellaneous Police FC stands second with 17 Points.
- Defence Force FC stands third at the 17 Points.
- Club Sando – 14 Points
- Terminix LA Horquetta Rangers – 12 Points
- Prison Services FC – 12 Points
- Heritage Petroleum Point Fortin Civic – 8 Points
- Caledonia FC – 6 Points
- 1976 FC Phoenix – 6 Points
- FC Eagles – 5 Points
- Central FC – 0 Points