TT Premier League concludes week 8, know fixtures and standings

The results and standings of Match week 8 of Trinidad and Tobago Premier League has been announced. 5 matches took place in week 8 of the tournament. The matches took place on Friday, 12th January 2024 and Sunday, 14th January 2024.

The results of matches of week 8 are as follows:

Friday, 12th January 2024

Club Sando and Point Fortin Civic ended the match in a draw with a score of 1-1 each.

Goal scorers of Club Sando: Real Gill 23’

Goal scorer of Point Fortin Civic: Andre Ettienne 67’

2. FC Phoenix won the match against Central FC with a score of 5-1.

Goal scorers of FC Phoenix:

Real Sebro 30’

Mickaeel J Gordon 34’, 39’, 77’

Goal scorer of Central FC: Dominic Douglas, 62’

3. Defence Force FC won the match against Terminix La Horquetta Rangers with a score of 2-0.

Goal scorer of Defence Force FC:

Justin Garcia 67’

Rivaldo Coryat 85’

4. AC Port Of Spain won the match against Police FC with a score of 1-0

Goal scorer of AC Port of Spain: Duane Muckette 17’

5. P.S.F.C won the match against Morvant Caledonia FC with a score of 2-1.

Goal scorer of P.S.F.C: Jeremiah Vidale 90’ + 4’

Goal scorer of Morvant Caledonia:

Joshua Araujo – Wilson (OG) 22’

Mahvy Rismay 74’

6. Eagle Football Club – BYE

The Standing of the team in Trinidad and Tobago premier league as on 14th January 2024 are as follows: