TT Premier League concludes week 8, know fixtures and standings

The results and standings of Match week 8 of Trinidad and Tobago Premier League has been announced. 5 matches took place in week 8 of the tournament. The matches took place on Friday, 12th January 2024 and Sunday, 14th January 2024.

The results of matches of week 8 are as follows:

Friday, 12th January 2024

  1. Club Sando and Point Fortin Civic ended the match in a draw with a score of 1-1 each.
  • Goal scorers of Club Sando: Real Gill 23’
  • Goal scorer of Point Fortin Civic: Andre Ettienne 67’

2. FC Phoenix won the match against Central FC with a score of 5-1.

Goal scorers of FC Phoenix:

  • Real Sebro 30’
  • Mickaeel J Gordon 34’, 39’, 77’

Goal scorer of Central FC: Dominic Douglas, 62’

3. Defence Force FC won the match against Terminix La Horquetta Rangers with a score of 2-0.

Goal scorer of Defence Force FC:

  • Justin Garcia 67’
  • Rivaldo Coryat 85’

4. AC Port Of Spain won the match against Police FC with a score of 1-0

Goal scorer of AC Port of Spain: Duane Muckette 17’

5. P.S.F.C won the match against Morvant Caledonia FC with a score of 2-1.

Goal scorer of P.S.F.C: Jeremiah Vidale 90’ + 4’

Goal scorer of Morvant Caledonia:

Joshua Araujo – Wilson (OG) 22’

Mahvy Rismay 74’

6. Eagle Football Club – BYE

The Standing of the team in Trinidad and Tobago premier league as on 14th January 2024 are as follows:

  1. AC Port Of Spain is in first place with 18 Points.
  2. Miscellaneous Police FC stands second with 17 Points.
  3. Defence Force FC stands third at the 17 Points.
  4. Club Sando – 14 Points
  5. Terminix LA Horquetta Rangers – 12 Points
  6. Prison Services FC – 12 Points
  7. Heritage Petroleum Point Fortin Civic – 8 Points
  8. Caledonia FC – 6 Points
  9. 1976 FC Phoenix – 6 Points
  10. FC Eagles – 5 Points
  11. Central FC – 0 Points

