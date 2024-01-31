TT Premier football league completes 10th week Matches

Trinidad and Tobago Premier football league successfully completed the week 10 Matches ,Know Results and standing

The Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League successfully completed the 10th week of Matches on Sunday, 28th January 2024. The results and standings of the teams have been announced.

Eagles FC and FC Phoenix competed on Friday, 26th January 2024. FC Phoenix won the match against Eagles FC with the score of 2-1. Michael Jem Gordon, 18’, and Jariel Arthur scored 2 points for FC Phoenix, whereas Kevon Woodley, 11’, scored a point for Eagles FC.

Point Fortin Civic and Morvant Caledonia ended their match with a score of 0-0 on January 26, 2024.

Defence Force FC won the match against Central FC with a score of 3-0 on Friday, 26th January 2024. The goal scorers of Defence Force FC were Kathon St Hillaire 41’, Brent Sam 45’, and Shaquille Holder 71’.

AC Port of Spain competed against Sando FC on Friday, 26th January 2024 and won the match with a score of 4-2. Duane Muckette 33’ , Isaiah Leacock 51’, Kadeem Corbin 55’, and Radanfah Abu Bakr 59’ scored 4 points for AC Port of Spain. Real Gill, 15’ and Nicholas Dillon, 42’ scored 2 points for Sando FC.

Terminix LA Horquetta Rangers competed against Prison Service F.C. on Sunday, 28th January 2024 and won the match with a score of 3-1. Josiah Edwards 10’, 45+1’, 81’ scored 3 points for Terminiix LA Horquetta Rangers and Weslie John 51’ scored a point for Prison Service F.C.

Police FC remained on BYE.

The standings of teams on January 28th are as follows:

AC Port Of Spain stands at the top with 24 points, followed by Defence Force FC at 2nd with 20 points and Miscellaneous Police FC at 3rd with 18 points.

Club Sando secured fourth place with 17 points, followed by Terminiix LA Horquetta Rangers in fifth place with 16 points and Prison Service FC in sixth place with 12 points.

1976 FC Phoenix are in 9th position with 9 points, followed by FC Eagles at 9th with 8 points, Caledonia FC at 10th with 7 points and Central Fc at 11th with 0 points.