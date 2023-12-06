T&T Medical Association celebrates International volunteer day

The Trinidad and Tobago Medical Association paid tribute to all the medical professionals on 5th December 2023 in recognition of International volunteer day

The Trinidad and Tobago Medical Association paid tribute to all the medical professionals on 5th December 2023 in recognition of International volunteer day.

The association acknowledged the medical professionals who serve in regions with war and conflict and those who assisted in offering their services to improve the health and wellbeing of mankind.

International volunteer day is observed globally on December 5th every year. This date offers the opportunity to recognise the value of volunteerism in acquiring peace and development.

The Trinidad and Tobago medical association recognised volunteers across Trinidad and Tobago in observance of International Volunteer Day 2023

This year the Trinidad and Tobago encouraged all the nations to support medical personnel, especially those who serve in a voluntary capacity and hopes that a peaceful solution emerges where there is conflict or war.

“In a time where being a healthcare provider does not always offer the protection it once did, these brave humanitarians continue to step up and care for those who need it most. We hope that in nations where there is war and conflict, a peaceful solution arises.” Says The Trinidad and Tobago medical association.

The service of the volunteers is selfless, far reaching and can change lives. The pandemic, effect of climate change and conflicts are a few of the factors that increase the need for persons to volunteer.

The Trinidad and Tobago medical association further quoted by saying that “As a medical association, we would like to commend health care professionals worldwide for the role they continue to play, especially in challenging and sometimes, life threatening circumstances. In a time where being a health care provider does not always offer the protection it once did, these brave humanitarians continue to step up and care for those who need it most.”

Trinidad and Tobago medical association also congratulated and acknowledged all their chairpersons for their significant contributions in keeping up the “Meet the Exec” initiative.

The medical association also highlighted Dr.Ramona Sankar, Outreach Committee Chairperson for the year 2023.

For the year 2023, the Association assisted in more than 20 outreach programmes reaching the most vulnerable populations.

Dr.Ramona Sankar is very hard working and also started the cancer awareness project and did several membership drives.

She is the Physician and Member of the Trinidad and Tobago Medical Association (T&TMA) from 2010 and the South Branch Executive Member from 2014. She is also the Immediate Past Chairperson South Branch 2022.

Dr.Ramona Sankar is Currently the 2023 T&TMA Council Member and Outreach Committee Chair.