T&T Disaster Risk Management conference to be held in June 2024

The Trinidad and Tobago Disaster Risk Management Conference and Expo 2024 will take place from June 3rd to 5th, 2024, at the HYATT Regency in Trinidad.

This conference is a platform for all stakeholders in Disaster Risk Management to unite, collaborate and compromise to disaster management.

This inaugural event will facilitate conversations with national and international industry experts and professionals.

The conference aims to build structures, create solutions together, and find answers to bring Trinidad and Tobago to the top of disaster risk management.

HYATT Regency Trinidad, located in the vibrant heart of Port of Spain, will be the venue for the conference and will provide the perfect setting for this important gathering. The venue offers an environment for engaging discussions and fruitful exchanges.

The conference will be attended by a diverse range of keynote speakers. Panel discussions, workshops, and interactive sessions will be taking place, covering topics such as

Policy frameworks and governance

Business continuity and cyber security

Executive Leadership, HSSE & Facility Professionals in disaster risk reduction

Incident Command System

Community resilience building

Early Warning Systems

Climate change adaptation

The organisers have also organised an Expo which will be showcasing products, services, and solutions in the field of disaster risk management. The Expo will provide an opportunity for organizations and businesses to show their expertise in disaster risk management and engage with participants.

This conference is ideal for everyone who is passionate about building resilient communities.

“Whether you are an Emergency Responder, Senior Executive, HSSE or Facility Management private sector representative, researcher, policymaker, or simply passionate about building resilient communities, this conference is a must-attend event for you!

Registration details and the conference program will be announced soon, so stay tuned for updates.

Join us at the Trinidad and Tobago Disaster Risk Management Conference & Expo on June 3-5, 2024, and let’s work together to create a safer, more resilient future! “ says the organisers of Trinidad and Tobago Disaster Risk Management Conference and Expo 2024.